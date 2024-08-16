Revealed How VAR, Handball, and Offside Rules Are Changing in the Premier League

Premier League Rule Changes for 2024-25: What to Expect with VAR, Handball, and Offside

As the 2024-25 Premier League season approaches, fans and pundits alike are gearing up for another thrilling campaign. Yet beyond the usual debates over transfers, managerial sackings, and financial squabbles, there’s a fresh set of rule changes that could significantly impact how matches are played and officiated. These changes, particularly around VAR, handball, and offside, promise to stir conversation throughout the season.

VAR Overhaul: A New Approach to Controversy

Last season, the Premier League found itself at the centre of numerous VAR controversies, with many questioning the system’s effectiveness. Acknowledging the need for improvement, the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have introduced a six-point plan aimed at making VAR more transparent and less intrusive.

One of the key changes is the introduction of in-stadium announcements. Supporters will now be able to see replays of disallowed goals on the big screens, providing clarity on decisions related to offside or fouls. This move aims to bridge the communication gap between officials and fans, ensuring that those in attendance are better informed about the reasons behind key decisions.

Additionally, the PGMOL has recruited 12 new specialist video assistant referees (VARs) to improve the system’s efficiency. These officials have been instructed to intervene only when there is a “clear and obvious error,” a directive designed to prevent VAR from becoming overly involved in subjective decisions. The introduction of the term “referee’s call” further emphasises the on-pitch official’s authority, with VAR only stepping in when necessary.

A subtle but significant change is the instruction for referees to view replays at normal speed when called to the pitch-side monitor. Only when establishing a point of contact will the footage be slowed down. This adjustment aims to reduce the risk of decisions being overly influenced by slow-motion replays, which can sometimes make incidents appear more severe than they are.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology: A New Era

While VAR has dominated discussions in recent years, the offside rule has been another source of contention. This season, the Premier League is set to introduce semi-automated offside technology (SOAT), although its implementation is scheduled for after one of the autumn international breaks.

SOAT has already proven its worth in international tournaments, such as Euro 2024 and the 2022 World Cup. The technology, developed by Genius Sports, uses advanced tracking systems to provide quicker and more accurate offside decisions. The Premier League’s adoption of SOAT marks a significant step towards reducing the time it takes to make offside calls, a move that should lead to fewer stoppages and a smoother flow of play.

This technology is expected to eliminate some of the grey areas that have plagued offside decisions in the past. By providing precise measurements, SOAT will reduce the number of marginal offside calls that have led to frustration among players, managers, and fans alike. While the technology won’t be in place for the start of the season, its eventual introduction will likely be a game-changer for the Premier League.

Handball Rule Revision: More Common Sense, Less Controversy

Handball has long been a contentious issue in football, with players and fans often left bewildered by the inconsistency in decisions. Last season, there was widespread criticism that too many penalties were awarded for handball offences, prompting the Premier League to revise the rule.

Under the new guidelines, not every contact between a player’s hand or arm and the ball will be deemed an offence. Players have been advised that they do not need to keep their arms unnaturally behind their backs to avoid being penalised. Instead, the focus will be on whether the player is in a justifiable position or making a justifiable action.

For example, if a player’s arm is in a natural position or if the ball deflects off another part of their body before hitting their hand, it is less likely to be considered handball. Similarly, if a player falls and the ball strikes their supporting arm, the incident will not automatically result in a penalty.

These changes are designed to bring more common sense to handball decisions, reducing the number of penalties awarded and ensuring that the game remains fair and enjoyable. By clarifying the rule, the Premier League hopes to eliminate some of the confusion that has surrounded handball in recent seasons.

Financial Fair Play: Profit and Sustainability Rules Get a Trial Run

Beyond the on-pitch changes, the Premier League is also trialling new financial regulations. The current profit and sustainability rules (PSR) will remain in place for the 2024-25 season, but a shadow system will be tested ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

This shadow system introduces squad cost rules (SCR) and top-to-bottom anchoring (TBA) rules. SCR limits on-pitch spending to 85% of a club’s football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales. TBA acts as a salary cap, capping first-team squad spending at five times the amount received by the lowest-placed team from the Premier League’s centralised income.

The introduction of these rules is part of the Premier League’s broader effort to align with UEFA’s financial regulations while maintaining a competitive balance within the league. However, the proposed anchoring rule has faced opposition, particularly from the Professional Footballers’ Association and several Premier League clubs. Despite the resistance, the league is pressing ahead with the trial, aiming to evaluate the effectiveness of these financial regulations.

Team News Timing, Mid-Season Break, and Other Adjustments

In addition to the headline rule changes, several other adjustments have been made for the new season. For instance, team news will now be released 75 minutes before kick-off, extending the window for fans and analysts to digest the line-ups.

However, the much-discussed mid-season break will not occur in 2024-25 due to the congested calendar. The Premier League has instead opted to start a week later, giving players a slightly longer pre-season. This decision is aimed at managing player welfare in a season that will be packed with domestic and international fixtures.

Another small but notable change is the introduction of a new ball, the Nike Flight. Celebrating 25 years of Nike supplying the official Premier League ball, this new design promises to enhance strike power and reduce drag, potentially leading to more spectacular goals.

Furthermore, players will now have a 30-second allowance for goal celebrations that won’t be counted towards added time. This decision reflects an understanding that celebrations are an essential part of the game, and players should be allowed to enjoy their moments of glory without impacting the match’s overall duration.

Looking Ahead: What These Changes Mean for the Premier League

As we prepare for another season of Premier League drama, these rule changes promise to add new dimensions to the game. The overhaul of VAR, the introduction of semi-automated offside technology, and the revision of the handball rule all aim to improve the quality and fairness of officiating. Meanwhile, the financial regulations and other adjustments reflect the league’s ongoing efforts to balance competition and sustainability.

Yet, as with any changes in football, their true impact will only be seen as the season unfolds. Fans can expect plenty of discussion, debate, and perhaps a few teething problems as players, managers, and officials adapt to the new rules. One thing is for sure: the 2024-25 Premier League season will be anything but predictable.