Report: West Ham ‘Set Sights’ on £20m PSG Star in Ambitious Transfer Move

West Ham’s Ambitious Summer: Could Carlos Soler Be the Final Piece?

West Ham United have become one of the Premier League’s most intriguing stories this summer, with new manager Julen Lopetegui orchestrating an impressive overhaul of the squad. From defence to attack, the Hammers have not shied away from making bold moves in the transfer market. But as the window enters its final stages, there’s one more name on their radar that could make all the difference: Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Building a Strong Foundation

West Ham’s summer activity has been nothing short of a statement. The club have splashed significant cash on key reinforcements, bringing in Max Kilman from Wolves for £40 million and securing the services of Jean-Clair Todibo on loan with an obligation to buy for £34.22 million in 2025. These moves indicate a clear focus on bolstering the defence, ensuring the team can be resilient at the back while building from the back.

In attack, the Hammers have added firepower with the acquisitions of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for a combined £50 million. The addition of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug for £27 million further underscores their ambition to be a force to be reckoned with in the final third.

Yet, it’s not just the marquee signings that have caught the eye. The arrival of experienced players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15 million and defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer demonstrates Lopetegui’s intent to balance youth with experience, skill with grit. As the manager himself said, “We are going to try to become a complete team… balanced in the attacking and defensive phase, to be able to have different answers for different moments.”

Lopetegui’s Vision for West Ham

Julen Lopetegui is a man with a plan. His quotes offer a window into his philosophy, one that prioritises not just talent but the cohesion of the squad. “Despite you having good players, sometimes you are not a good team. We are going to try to become a strong team,” he told Sky Sports. This focus on unity and adaptability is critical as West Ham aim to break into the European places this season.

For Lopetegui, every signing is a piece of a larger puzzle. It’s not just about bringing in names; it’s about creating a team that can compete on all fronts. His approach to managing the squad is clearly aligned with West Ham’s broader objectives, as the Hammers look to take that next step forward.

Soler: The Missing Link?

Despite the extensive transfer activity, there’s still a sense that West Ham aren’t quite done. According to TeamTalk, West Ham have turned their attention to PSG’s Carlos Soler. The 27-year-old midfielder, who has scored eight goals and provided as many assists in 63 appearances for PSG, could be the final piece Lopetegui needs to complete his puzzle.

Soler’s versatility and creativity make him an attractive proposition for the Hammers. Though he has been a regular feature in PSG’s matchday squads, only 32 of his appearances have come as a starter. This suggests that a move to West Ham could provide him with the consistent game time he craves, while also giving Lopetegui the depth and quality in midfield that could propel the team to new heights.

With PSG reportedly willing to let Soler go for under £20 million, it’s a deal that seems almost too good to pass up. Lopetegui has made it clear to the board that Soler would be a perfect fit, capable of elevating West Ham’s game as they target European qualification.

Transfer Window’s Final Push

As the transfer window edges towards its conclusion, West Ham’s ambition remains undimmed. The signings they have made so far signal a club that is not content to merely survive in the Premier League but one that wants to thrive. Adding Carlos Soler to this mix could be the move that truly sets them apart.

While other clubs have faltered in the transfer market, West Ham have shown decisiveness and clarity in their approach. If they can finalise the Soler deal, it could be the signing that tips the scales in their favour as they look to challenge for a place in Europe.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Carlos Soler’s Attacking Prowess

Carlos Soler has demonstrated significant proficiency in the attacking third, as evidenced by the latest data visualization by Fbref. The chart details Soler’s performance across various metrics, positioning him in the upper percentiles among midfielders based on data accumulated over 1,077 minutes in the last 365 days. His standout statistics in non-penalty goals and assists reveal a player who is not only pivotal in creating opportunities but also in capitalizing on them. This is further underscored by his high ranking in xAG (Expected Assisted Goals), which reflects his ability to set up scoring chances that should logically conclude in goals.

Possession and Passing Skills

A deep dive into Soler’s possession and passing abilities shows a player comfortable with the ball at his feet. He ranks highly in shot-creating actions and non-penalty xG (Expected Goals), suggesting a midfielder who consistently contributes to offensive plays. His pass completion percentage and success in delivering progressive passes are particularly impressive, illustrating his role as a linchpin in building attacks and transitioning the ball from midfield to more advanced positions.

Defensive Contributions Highlighted

While primarily known for his offensive skills, Soler also brings a balance to his game with respectable defensive contributions. His performance in blocks and clearances, though not as high as his attacking metrics, places him in a decent percentile that underscores his all-around gameplay. The chart reveals a player who not only initiates attacks but also partakes in defensive duties, albeit to a lesser extent compared to his offensive output.

In conclusion, Carlos Soler’s performance data and stats paint the picture of a well-rounded midfielder whose contributions on the field are integral to his team’s dynamics. His ability to influence the game in multiple facets makes him a valuable asset in the modern football landscape.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

After a summer of smart, strategic signings, Soler could be the icing on the cake. His creativity, coupled with his ability to score and assist, is exactly what the Hammers need to take that final step towards European football.

The idea of Soler linking up with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville is tantalising. His experience in a top European club like PSG would undoubtedly bring a new level of class to the midfield. Moreover, with the deal reportedly being under £20 million, this feels like an absolute steal for a player of his calibre.

West Ham fans can dream big this season. Lopetegui’s vision is clear: build a team that is not just competitive, but capable of achieving something special. With Soler in the mix, those dreams might just become a reality. The thought of European nights at the London Stadium is becoming more and more plausible – and that’s something every Hammers supporter can get behind.