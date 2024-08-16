Report: Why Man Utd Extended Qualcomm Partnership Early

Man Utd Extend Principal Sponsor Deal with Qualcomm Just Weeks into Partnership

Manchester United have swiftly extended their partnership with principal sponsor Qualcomm, only a few weeks after the initial contract began. This early extension adds two more years to the existing agreement, meaning the collaboration will now run until 2029.

Snapdragon Partnership Boosts United’s Branding

United initially struck their deal with Qualcomm, the parent company of the Snapdragon brand, in September last year. The contract officially kicked off this summer and was set to last three years, concluding in 2027. However, following a series of successful kit launches featuring the Snapdragon logo, both parties decided to trigger the extension option, ensuring the partnership continues for an additional two years.

In a statement, Manchester United highlighted the reasons behind the early extension: “The extension follows record-breaking home, away, and third shirt launches which feature the Snapdragon® brand on the front of a Manchester United shirt for the first time. Snapdragon is Qualcomm Technologies’ consumer brand of processors and can be found in more than three billion devices globally.”

The Snapdragon processors are known for powering premium experiences across various sectors, including smartphones, next-generation PCs, virtual reality glasses, gaming, wearables, and even cars. The association with Manchester United has significantly boosted the Snapdragon brand’s visibility, with the club reporting over two billion digital media impressions featuring the logo. This figure surpasses any other partner launch in the club’s history.

Qualcomm’s Increased Presence on United’s Kits

In addition to extending the partnership, Qualcomm has also activated their right to feature a logo on the back of Manchester United shirts for the 2024/25 season. While Microsoft branding was initially visible on the back of United jerseys during the Community Shield match, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon logo will now be seen in various competitions, including the Women’s Super League, academy matches, and selected men’s and women’s games.

Omar Berrada, Manchester United’s new chief executive, expressed his enthusiasm about the strengthened partnership: “In a short time, we have seen that Snapdragon and Manchester United are a perfect fit. We have achieved record-breaking home, away and third shirt launches, enjoyed an insightful trip with members of the first team and club leadership to Qualcomm’s HQ, and taken an innovative approach to the back-of-shirt rights.”

Berrada added, “We have ambitious plans for this club to continue to grow and win, on and off the pitch. Qualcomm’s commitment to join us on this journey shows the strength and depth of the bond between us, which we know will only be enhanced the more we work together.”

Qualcomm Eyes Broader Collaboration with United

Qualcomm’s interest in deepening their relationship with Manchester United doesn’t stop at shirt sponsorship. The tech giant has also expressed interest in potentially becoming a naming rights partner for Old Trafford, Manchester United’s iconic stadium. While Qualcomm’s chief marketing officer, Don McGuire, acknowledged the historical significance of Old Trafford, he hinted at the possibility of a more integrated partnership.

“Old Trafford is Old Trafford, it should always be Old Trafford,” McGuire said. “But if there is a brand attached to that in some way, shape or form, powered by someone, an ‘at’ or whatever. We are working very closely with the team on the re-imagination of Old Trafford from a technology and innovation standpoint and Carrington both. So if that leads to something bigger, where it would make sense for us to go even bigger – this [shirt sponsor] is pretty big by the way, not inexpensive – but if it makes sense we are always looking out for opportunities.”

Looking Ahead: A Strengthened Partnership

This early extension of Manchester United’s partnership with Qualcomm underlines the success of the initial agreement and signals a long-term commitment between the two entities. As the club continues to pursue growth and success both on and off the pitch, Qualcomm’s involvement could play a crucial role in enhancing the technological and innovative aspects of United’s future.