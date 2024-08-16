Report: Man Utd Explore Options as Top Transfer Target Proves Costly

Manchester United’s Transfer Dilemma: Danilo or Ugarte?

Manchester United’s pursuit of a defensive midfielder has taken an interesting turn as the club considers alternatives to their top target, Manuel Ugarte. According to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Nottingham Forest’s Danilo has emerged as a viable option. The 23-year-old Brazilian has impressed during his time at Forest, particularly in his encounters with United, catching the eye of Erik ten Hag.

Danilo as a Ugarte Alternative?

While Manuel Ugarte remains United’s primary target, with Paris Saint-Germain demanding £59m for the Uruguayan, Danilo presents a more cost-effective option. Forest are reportedly open to selling the midfielder for around £34m, a price significantly lower than Ugarte’s valuation. This could be a tempting proposition for United, especially given the financial constraints they face after a summer of heavy spending.

TNT Sports reports that AC Milan have also shown interest in Danilo, but their recent moves for other midfield targets, such as Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, could leave United in a stronger position to secure the Brazilian’s services. Fabrizio Romano suggests that Milan’s spending spree might limit their ability to compete for Danilo, opening the door for United.

Financial Implications and Squad Adjustments

For United, the financial aspect of this deal cannot be overlooked. With significant funds already committed this summer, further additions to the squad may depend on player sales. Scott McTominay has been linked with a move to Napoli, and Fulham have reportedly made multiple bids for the Scotland international. His departure could free up the necessary funds to bring in a new midfielder.

Burnley’s Sander Berge has also been mentioned as a potential option for United, with a similar price tag to Danilo. The club now faces a critical decision: whether to go all-in for Ugarte or opt for a more budget-friendly solution in Danilo or Berge. Given the demands of the upcoming season and the need for depth in midfield, this is a decision that could significantly impact United’s fortunes.

What Does Danilo Offer?

Danilo, who joined Forest from Palmeiras for £18m, has quickly adapted to the Premier League. His defensive capabilities and ability to break up play have been crucial for Forest, and he offers a dynamic presence in the middle of the park. While he may not have the same level of experience as Ugarte, his performances in the Premier League suggest he could be a valuable asset for United.

The Manchester Evening News highlights that Erik ten Hag has seen more of Danilo in person than any other Premier League manager, which speaks volumes about his potential fit at Old Trafford. If United can negotiate a reasonable deal, Danilo could provide the necessary balance in midfield that Ten Hag is seeking.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Danilo could be the perfect blend of affordability and talent that United need to bolster their midfield without breaking the bank. While Ugarte is undoubtedly a top-class player, the financial realities of modern football mean that value for money is crucial, and Danilo seems to offer that.

Erik ten Hag’s familiarity with Danilo, having faced him multiple times in the Premier League, suggests that the manager knows what he would be getting. This isn’t just a speculative move; it’s a well-considered option that could enhance United’s midfield depth.

Moreover, the fact that AC Milan may be out of the race for Danilo is a boost for United. Competing with the likes of PSG for Ugarte was always going to be tough, but Danilo represents a more realistic target. If United can offload Scott McTominay and bring in Danilo for around £34m, it would be a smart piece of business.

There’s also something satisfying about signing a player who has already proven himself in the Premier League. Danilo has shown he can handle the physicality and pace of the league, and his performances against United in the past have been impressive. This could be one of those transfers that doesn’t grab headlines but makes a huge difference on the pitch.

It feels like a move that could stabilise the midfield and provide the team with the energy and tenacity needed for a successful season.