Report: Old Firm fans set for return in season-ending fixtures

Old Firm Away Fans to Return for Final Season Showdowns

The storied rivalry between Rangers and Celtic, known as the Old Firm, has always been a spectacle defined not just by the players on the pitch but by the fervent supporters in the stands. Yet, recent seasons have seen a diminishing presence of away fans at these fiercely contested fixtures. However, that looks set to change, with both clubs agreeing to reintroduce away fan allocations for the final two Scottish Premiership meetings of the season.

Ban on Away Fans Continues for Now

Despite this long-awaited development, the immediate future will still see Old Firm matches played without the roar of away supporters in the stands. Rangers confirmed that away fans would remain absent for the September clash at Celtic Park and the January fixture at Ibrox. This decision stems from ongoing logistical challenges and safety concerns that both clubs are yet to fully resolve.

Rangers and Celtic to Allocate 5% of Stadium Capacity

According to a statement from the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), both clubs have committed to providing away supporters with around 5% of their respective stadium capacities for the remaining Old Firm matches of the season. This would mean approximately 2,500 Celtic fans at Ibrox and around 3,000 Rangers supporters at Celtic Park. However, this arrangement is contingent on both clubs satisfying all necessary requirements, including safety measures and stadium readiness.

“The presence of away fans is a vital ingredient of the passion, drama, and excitement that is the hallmark of the William Hill Premiership,” an SPFL spokesperson commented. The governing body is optimistic that both Rangers and Celtic are committed to ensuring the return of away fans for their derby matches.

Celtic’s Concerns Over Ibrox Renovations

Celtic’s stance on the matter stems from uncertainties surrounding Rangers’ ability to accommodate away fans at Ibrox. Renovation works on the Copland Stand have forced Rangers to temporarily move to Hampden Park, raising doubts about the stadium’s readiness for the January fixture.

In a statement on their website, Celtic explained, “Without a guarantee that our supporters could attend Ibrox in January, we were not in a position to allocate tickets to away supporters at Celtic Park for the forthcoming match in September.”

Celtic has completed all necessary works to host away fans for derby matches, but their decision hinged on reciprocity, a principle that has been strained by ongoing logistical challenges.

Rangers Respond to Agreement Breakdown

Rangers, for their part, expressed disappointment in the breakdown of an agreement reached in March, which aimed to reintroduce away fans. “The allocation to be implemented by both clubs was clear, and Rangers was taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement,” Rangers stated. They reiterated that no away allocation would be offered for the January fixture at Ibrox, consistent with the principle of reciprocity that both clubs have adhered to in recent years.

A Return to Tradition, with Caution

The decision to reduce away fan allocations dates back to 2018 when Rangers ended the long-standing convention of allowing 7,500 Celtic fans into Ibrox, slashing it to around 750. Celtic followed suit, leading to the current impasse where neither club accepts tickets for the other’s ground. Safety concerns have been cited as the primary reason for this reduction, a factor that the SPFL has been working to address.

While the return of away fans is a positive step, it’s clear that both clubs are proceeding with caution. The passion and drama that define the Old Firm derby are incomplete without the presence of rival supporters, and their reintroduction will undoubtedly add to the spectacle. However, much will depend on the successful implementation of safety measures and the resolution of ongoing logistical challenges at both stadiums.