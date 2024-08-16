Report: Fulham Winger Bids Farewell After Two Season Stint

Willian Confirms Fulham Departure After Two Seasons

Willian has officially announced his departure from Fulham, bringing an end to his two-season spell with the club. The 36-year-old winger, who joined on a free transfer in September 2022 after leaving Corinthians, made the announcement via a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

Reflecting on Two Seasons at Fulham

During his time at Fulham, Willian made 67 appearances, contributing 10 goals. Reflecting on his experience, he shared, “I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years. It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans. I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart.”

Willian’s Premier League Journey

Willian’s time in the Premier League spans a decade, with all of his stints being at London-based clubs. His journey began at Chelsea, where he enjoyed seven successful years, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Europa League. After Chelsea, he spent a season at Arsenal before briefly returning to Brazil to play for Corinthians in 2021.

Fulham’s Future Without Willian

As Fulham look ahead, Willian’s departure marks the end of an era, leaving a gap in the squad that will need to be filled as they continue their Premier League campaign.