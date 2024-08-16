Report: Ipswich Strengthen Squad with Signings from Man City and Blackburn

Ipswich Secure Szmodics and Phillips Ahead of Premier League Return

Ipswich Town have made significant moves in the transfer market, securing the services of forward Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers and midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. These acquisitions come just in time for their much-anticipated return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

Szmodics Joins Ipswich in a £9m Deal

Sammie Szmodics, the Championship’s top scorer last season with an impressive 27 goals, has signed a four-year contract with Ipswich. The deal is reported to be worth £9m, with additional performance-related bonuses. Szmodics, a Republic of Ireland international, expressed his excitement about the move, stating: “It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.”

Szmodics is expected to bring a fresh attacking threat to Ipswich, as they prepare for their opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Portman Road on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Phillips Arrives on Loan from Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips, 28, has joined Ipswich on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Despite his £45m transfer from Leeds United two years ago, Phillips struggled to cement a place in City’s starting XI. He also spent the latter half of last season on loan at West Ham, where injury and inconsistent form dashed his hopes of making England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Phillips is eager to revitalise his career with Ipswich, stating: “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now, and I’m very happy to be here. I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again, and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League.”

McKenna Confident in New Signings

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is optimistic about the impact of his new signings. “He is of course a high-calibre, experienced midfielder who has played at the highest levels of the game, in both club and international football,” McKenna said of Phillips. The addition of Szmodics and Phillips bolsters Ipswich’s squad as they look to compete in the top flight once again.