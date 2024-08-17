Premier League Showdown: West Ham Take on Aston Villa – Where to Watch

West Ham vs Aston Villa: Premier League Clash to Watch

New Beginnings at West Ham

West Ham United kick off their Premier League campaign under new management, as Julen Lopetegui takes charge. The Hammers have made significant moves in the transfer market, seeking to rebuild after a challenging season under David Moyes. With fresh faces in the squad, there’s a renewed sense of optimism at the London Stadium.

Villa’s Stiff Challenge

However, Aston Villa, led by the astute Unai Emery, will be no easy opposition. Fresh off a Champions League qualification, Villa are one of the strongest sides in the league. Their blend of tactical discipline and attacking flair promises to test West Ham’s new-look lineup.

How to Watch West Ham vs Aston Villa

For those in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, with the game kicking off at 5:30pm. Fans can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

