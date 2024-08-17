Midfielder Poised for Arsenal Exit Amid Saudi Pro League Interest

Arsenal and Thomas Partey: A Chapter Ending?

As Thomas Partey’s contract at Arsenal approaches its conclusion, it’s clear that his future lies elsewhere. With his current deal set to expire next summer, the £200,000-per-week midfielder will not be offered a new contract, report Football Transfers. By the time his contract ends, Partey will be 32 years old, and Arsenal have made the pragmatic decision to move on.

Partey’s Impact at Arsenal: A Tale of Injuries and Potential

Partey arrived at Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a significant £45 million (€50m) fee, a move that was seen as a major coup for the North London club. However, his time at the Emirates has been anything but smooth. A series of injuries, including hamstring, thigh, and ankle issues, have marred his Arsenal career, limiting his time on the pitch and preventing him from consistently showing his best form.

Since his arrival, Partey has struggled to maintain a consistent run of games, a factor that has undoubtedly influenced Arsenal’s decision not to renew his contract. This reluctance to offer a new deal signals that the Gunners are ready to move forward without him, focusing on rebuilding under Mikel Arteta.

A Lucrative Move to the Saudi Pro League?

Given Arsenal’s stance, it is widely believed that Partey will seek a move to the Saudi Pro League. The league has become an increasingly popular destination for European stars looking for one last lucrative contract. According to Football Transfers, “Saudi clubs were already interested in Partey last summer and a move to the Middle East would offer him a substantial pay rise.” This move could provide Partey with a major payday as he enters the twilight of his career.

Such a transfer would not only benefit Partey financially but also allow Arsenal to free up significant wages. These savings could be crucial as Arteta continues to shape his squad and pursue new signings.

Arsenal’s Midfield Reinforcements

With Partey’s departure seeming inevitable, Arsenal will be on the lookout for a new midfield enforcer to fill the void. The club has been linked with Mikel Merino, but they have yet to secure a new No.6 this window. Meanwhile, Partey will be focused on finishing his Arsenal career on a high, contributing to the Gunners’ Premier League ambitions this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Arsenal fans might feel a mix of emotions regarding this development. On one hand, Partey’s departure will free up valuable wages and allow the club to reinvest in younger, more reliable midfield options. His time at the club has been frustrating due to injuries, and many will agree it’s time for a fresh start. Yet, there’s also a sense of concern about whether Arsenal can adequately replace his experience and quality in such a crucial role.

From a financial perspective, the move to the Saudi Pro League makes perfect sense for Partey. As highlighted by Football Transfers, “a move to the Middle East would offer him a substantial pay rise,” providing a fitting final chapter to his career. However, some fans might be disappointed to see a player of his calibre leave Europe so soon, feeling he still has more to offer at the top level.

For Arsenal, the challenge now lies in securing the right replacement. The club’s pursuit of Mikel Merino shows their intent, but they need to act swiftly to ensure they have the depth and quality needed to challenge for the Premier League title. While Partey’s departure is bittersweet, it marks an opportunity for Arsenal to evolve their midfield, potentially adding a player who can contribute consistently to Arteta’s long-term vision.