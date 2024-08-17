Former Liverpool Star Rejoins Boyhood Club After MLS Departure

Xherdan Shaqiri Returns to Basel: A Homecoming for the Swiss Star

Shaqiri’s Basel Journey Begins Anew

Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss football icon, has made an emotional return to his boyhood club, Basel, signing a three-year deal after parting ways with Chicago Fire. This move marks a significant chapter in the 32-year-old’s storied career, having mutually agreed to terminate his MLS contract ahead of schedule. Originally set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, the decision to leave early was made with a desire to return to his roots.

Shaqiri’s Connection to Basel

Shaqiri expressed immense pride in rejoining Basel, stating, “It fills me with pride and I am very happy that I can return to my hometown of FCB today.” Having trained with Basel as a youth, Shaqiri’s connection to the club runs deep, not just as a player, but also as a devoted fan. His journey from Basel to the heights of European football has been nothing short of remarkable.

From Basel to European Glory

Between 2009 and 2012, Shaqiri made 130 appearances for Basel, scoring 23 goals and winning three Swiss Super League titles. His impressive performances caught the eye of Europe’s elite, leading to stints with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool, and Lyon. During this time, he won major honours, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and two Champions League titles. His experience across these top leagues will undoubtedly benefit Basel as he returns to Switzerland.

Impact on Basel and Swiss Football

Sporting director Daniel Stucki revealed, “The fact that a player of his calibre is playing in red and blue again in the Super League is a strong signal to the club, the city of Basel, and the region, but also to Swiss football in general.” Shaqiri’s return brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality that will elevate Basel’s ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

Shaqiri’s illustrious international career, including 125 caps and a memorable European Championship campaign, adds further prestige to his return. With Shaqiri back at Basel, fans are eager to see the Swiss maestro light up the Joggeli once again.