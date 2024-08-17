Player Ratings: Liverpool’s Second-Half Surge Stuns Ipswich

Liverpool secured a confident 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, marking an impressive beginning to their 2024/25 Premier League season. Despite a challenging first half, Arne Slot’s side found their rhythm in the second, with goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah ensuring the Reds claimed all three points against a spirited Ipswich team.

Ipswich’s Return to the Premier League

Ipswich Town’s return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence was always going to be a tough test, and Kieran McKenna’s side certainly showed they belong at this level. The first half was a testament to their resilience and work ethic. Although the newly promoted side struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, their defensive organisation kept Liverpool at bay, and they even managed a couple of attempts that tested Alisson in goal.

Omari Hutchinson and Jacob Greaves were standouts for Ipswich in the opening 45 minutes, with Hutchinson providing a spark going forward and Greaves proving to be a threat from set-pieces. However, despite their efforts, Ipswich couldn’t prevent Liverpool from turning the tide in the second half.

Liverpool’s Second-Half Brilliance

The second half saw a different Liverpool side emerge from the dressing room. Slot’s men began to dominate possession, moving the ball with greater urgency and precision. The breakthrough came on the hour mark when Diogo Jota finished off a flowing team move, capitalising on a lapse in the Ipswich defence. From then on, Liverpool looked in complete control, and it seemed only a matter of time before they doubled their lead.

Mohamed Salah, continuing his fine form on the opening day of the Premier League season, slotted home Liverpool’s second goal, all but sealing the victory. The Egyptian forward was a constant menace to Ipswich’s backline, particularly tormenting left-back Leif Davis, who struggled to contain him throughout the match.

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town

GK: Christian Walton – 7/10

RB: Axel Tuanzebe – 5/10

CB: Luke Woolfenden – 6/10

CB: Jacob Greaves – 7.5/10

LB: Leif Davis – 5/10

DM: Massimo Luongo – 6/10

DM: Sam Morsy – 5/10

RM: Wes Burns – 6/10

AM: Omari Hutchinson – 7/10

LM: Conor Chaplin – 4/10

ST: Liam Delap – 6.5/10

Substitutes:

Ben Johnson (57′ for Burns) – 4/10

Marcus Harness (65′ for Chaplin) – 6/10

Jack Taylor (65′ for Luongo) – 5/10

Sammie Szmodics (74′ for Tuanzebe) – 5/10

Ali Al-Hamadi (74′ for Delap) – 5/10

Liverpool

GK: Alisson – 6/10

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.5/10

CB: Jarell Quansah – 5/10

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 7/10

LB: Andy Robertson – 4/10

DM: Ryan Gravenberch – 7/10

DM: Alexis Mac Allister – 5/10

RM: Mohamed Salah – 8/10

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 7.5/10

LM: Luis Diaz – 6.5/10

ST: Diogo Jota – 7.5/10

Substitutes:

Ibrahima Konate (46′ for Quansah) – 7/10

Conor Bradley (76′ for Alexander-Arnold) – 6/10

Cody Gakpo (79′ for Jota) – 6/10

Kostas Tsimikas (79′ for Robertson) – 6/10

Player of the match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)