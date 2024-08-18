Danilo Suffers Major Injury in Season Opener

Nottingham Forest’s Danilo Faces Injury Setback

Harsh Blow for Danilo in Premier League Opener

In a disheartening turn of events for Nottingham Forest, their promising midfielder, Danilo, has sustained a broken ankle during the Premier League’s inaugural match of the season against Bournemouth at the City Ground. The incident occurred early in the match and saw the 23-year-old Brazilian in a distressing collision with Antoine Semenyo from the opposing team.

Immediate Response and Treatment

The clash took place just eight minutes into the game, bringing the match to a halt for seven minutes. Danilo was quickly attended by medical professionals, who provided on-pitch care amidst the concerned looks of players and fans alike. Privacy screens were erected around him before he was stretchered off, signalling the severity of the injury.

Nuno Espirito Santo, head coach of Nottingham Forest, expressed his dismay at the unfolding of events: “It was a horrible moment for everyone,” he stated post-match. “He has been to hospital (The Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham). There are some examinations he still needs to have, but he has broken his ankle. It is serious and we are going to miss him, not only on the pitch, but also around the place, because he is a wonderful boy. He is always smiling. He brings us joy and we wish him the best. You could see how bad it was by the reaction of the other players — not just our players — and also everyone else in the stadium, who tried to cover him up. Everyone realised how serious it was. These moments stay in the heads of the players. But I think their response was good. It has had an impact on the players in the dressing room, because everyone loves him so much.”

Ongoing Assessments and Prognosis

Despite the serious nature of his injury, there is a glimmer of hope. Nuno added: “I think he will leave hospital tonight but will be assessed tomorrow. It was serious but the good news is that he is stable, he is speaking, he is aware.”

The uncertainty surrounding Danilo’s return remains a concern for both his team and fans. “I cannot say (how long he will be out for). But I just wish that it is short, because he is a very important player for us,” Nuno remarked, reflecting the sentiment of all those involved.

Solidarity and Support

Bournemouth’s head coach, Andoni Iraola, also commented on the unfortunate incident, emphasising the immediate concern for Danilo’s health: “I think the most important thing is the injury. We could see straightaway/ I realised it’s going to be very bad. I hope it’s not as bad as it looks but it looked a really bad one.”

The game concluded with a 1-1 draw, overshadowed by Danilo’s injury. This incident marked Danilo’s 50th appearance for Nottingham Forest, a milestone marred by his current predicament.