Controversial VAR Decision Sees Rangers Progress in Premier Sports Cup

Rangers Progress to Quarter-Finals After VAR Controversy

Rangers advanced to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone, but their victory was overshadowed by controversy surrounding Cyriel Dessers’ opener. Late drama came courtesy of Ross McCausland’s calm finish, sealing the win and ensuring Gers emerged victorious despite contentious circumstances.

VAR Drama Surrounding Dessers’ Opener

For much of the match, Rangers dominated but were unable to make their superiority count. St Johnstone, though struggling, held firm and frustrated the Gers. It wasn’t until the 73rd minute that substitute Cyriel Dessers found the net after a tangle with Jack Sanders.

Referee Matthew MacDermid appeared to signal for a foul in favour of St Johnstone before Dessers drove into the box and slotted home. Confusion reigned as the goal was initially ruled out, only for VAR to intervene. The Scottish FA later clarified that MacDermid’s whistle came after the ball had crossed the line, leading to the goal standing.

Despite the clarification, St Johnstone were understandably frustrated, believing play had been stopped. Manager Craig Levein later voiced his displeasure: “I thought it was a free-kick to us and had that confirmed by one of the officials… I don’t think the goal should have stood, simple as that.”

Wasteful Gers Could Have Scored More

While the win was deserved, Rangers will rue their lack of clinical finishing. Philippe Clement’s side created numerous chances, particularly down the left flank, where Rabbi Matondo and Danilo repeatedly exposed St Johnstone’s defensive frailties. Unfortunately, the final touch often let them down.

Danilo, starting his first game this season, came close but was denied from close range. Winger Vaclav Cerny also missed a golden opportunity, flashing a shot just wide of the far post before Dessers’ controversial intervention.

Clement was positive but acknowledged that his side must improve their finishing: “We saw a lot of positive things, good offensive football, dominance and a lot of chances… One key point is to be more efficient with the chances.”

St Johnstone Threatens to Punish Rangers’ Wastefulness

Despite Rangers’ dominance, St Johnstone posed a threat of their own. Craig Levein’s side came close to punishing the Gers for their wastefulness on more than one occasion. Andre Raymond had a shot blocked after a fortunate break, while in-form forward Adama Sidibeh struck the outside of the post from close range.

Sidibeh had another great chance in injury time, only for Rangers’ defence to scramble the ball clear. McCausland’s late dink over Josh Rae then secured the win for Rangers and ended any hopes of a St Johnstone comeback.

Looking Forward

Although Rangers’ victory was marked by controversy, their progress to the quarter-finals is what ultimately matters. Clement will be pleased with the attacking play but will demand more clinical finishing in future games. Injuries to key players, including new signing Robin Propper, are a concern, particularly as the Gers’ backline looked vulnerable at times.

St Johnstone, on the other hand, will feel hard done by but can take heart from their performance. Levein’s men created enough chances to suggest they will cause problems for other teams this season.

With this win, Rangers move on to the next round of the Premier Sports Cup, where they’ll hope to maintain their momentum and brush off the lingering effects of their recent Champions League exit.