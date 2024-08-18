Leicester City Return to Premier League Against Tottenham at King Power Stadium

Leicester City vs Tottenham Preview: Premier League Clash at King Power Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur embark on their second Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou with an away fixture against newly-promoted Leicester City. After an impressive start last season, injuries disrupted Spurs’ progress, ultimately costing them a Champions League spot. Despite this setback, finishing just two points off the top four leaves plenty of room for optimism as they head into the new season.

Leicester City, on the other hand, return to the top flight after securing the Championship title. However, the Foxes face a period of adjustment following the departure of their manager, Enzo Maresca, to Chelsea. New manager Steve Cooper will be keen to make his mark, but Leicester remains somewhat of an unknown quantity.

Date, Kick-Off Time, and Venue

Leicester City vs Tottenham is set for Monday, 19 August 2024, with an 8 pm BST kick-off at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Where to Watch Leicester City vs Tottenham

Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 6.30 pm. Alternatively, subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go App.

Team News: Leicester City vs Tottenham

Leicester City will be without key players, including Conor Coady and Jamie Vardy, both ruled out for the season opener. Additionally, Zambian forward Patson Daka remains sidelined following ankle surgery. Meanwhile, Tottenham could debut several new signings, including Dominic Solanke, who recently completed a high-profile move to North London. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are also expected to feature, while Wilson Odobert is available after his unexpected transfer from Burnley.

Prediction: Tottenham to Capitalise on Leicester’s Transition

With Leicester City adapting to life back in the Premier League under new management, Tottenham will fancy their chances of securing all three points. However, the unpredictability of the Foxes under Steve Cooper could make this a closely contested affair.