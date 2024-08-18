Gary Neville : “For 10 years there was negligence and nothing happening”

Manchester United’s New Season: Changes, Transfers, and Gary Neville’s Insight

As Manchester United heads into a new season, the club finds itself amidst a significant transformation. With changes happening both on and off the pitch, Gary Neville, a prominent voice in football commentary, provides deep insights into the state of the club. In a recent discussion with Kelly Cates on Sky Sports, Neville delves into the progress, or lack thereof, that Manchester United has made over the past decade.

A Decade of Neglect

Gary Neville didn’t hold back his frustration about the neglect Manchester United has faced over the last ten years. “It’s unforgivable what’s happened,” Neville remarked, reflecting on how the club went from having the best team, stadium, and training ground in the country to a situation where “for 10 years there was negligence and nothing happening.” This lack of progress is something that Neville has been vocal about for years, and it’s clear that the club’s slow decline has weighed heavily on him.

Transfers and Recruitment: A New Direction?

Neville also touched on the club’s notorious transfer dealings, a sore point for many fans. He noted how the club has wasted over a billion pounds on players who didn’t deliver the expected results. “Every single season we knew it,” Neville said. He pointed out that signings like Casemiro and Antony were often made in a state of “panic mode,” a trend that has persisted for years. However, there seems to be a shift in the approach now. Neville observed that recent signings are more measured, with “the right profile, the right age, the right price.”

One of the key changes Neville highlighted is the move towards a more club-centric approach in recruitment. He mentioned, “This summer they’ve signed a couple of players that Erik ten Hag knows,” indicating that while the manager still has input, the overall strategy is more cohesive and less reactive than in previous seasons.

Structural Changes Behind the Scenes

Behind the scenes, Manchester United is undergoing significant structural changes. Neville pointed out that “there’s a stadium project on the horizon,” and the club has invested £50 million into the training ground. These are positive steps forward, but Neville remains cautious. He emphasized that while change is happening, “it still might not work,” underscoring the uncertainty that comes with any major overhaul.

Neville also mentioned the departure of two to three hundred staff members, signaling a shift in the club’s internal operations. This could lead to some instability, but as Neville noted, “they need good first-team performances this season just to give some air cover so they can make the changes behind the scenes.”

Looking Ahead: Can Manchester United Succeed?

The big question remains: Will these changes translate into success on the pitch? Neville remains optimistic but realistic. “Does that mean it’ll bring success? No, but there’s something started to happen which resembles what a football club should look like,” he stated. It’s clear that while the road ahead is uncertain, there’s a sense of hope that Manchester United is finally on the right path.

As the new season unfolds, all eyes will be on Manchester United to see if these changes can help the club reclaim its former glory. With Erik ten Hag at the helm and a renewed focus on making smart transfers, there’s a cautious optimism among fans and pundits alike. However, as Neville’s words suggest, the journey back to the top will require more than just change—it will require consistent performance and a clear vision for the future.

In conclusion, Gary Neville’s insights offer a candid look at the state of Manchester United as they enter this crucial season. The club’s transfer strategy, internal changes, and long-overdue investments in infrastructure are all steps in the right direction. However, the success of these efforts will ultimately be judged by what happens on the pitch.