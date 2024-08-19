Report: Leicester Closing in on £20m+ Tottenham Midfielder

Leicester City on the Verge of Signing Tottenham Midfielder Oliver Skipp

In a summer of significant squad restructuring, Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp. The move, reportedly set to cost the Foxes in excess of £20m, highlights the club’s determination to solidify their midfield options as they prepare for a return to the Premier League. As reported by 90Min.

Strengthening the Squad

Leicester City’s promotion back to the Premier League has triggered a wave of new signings. Having already secured Abdul Fatawu, Michael Golding, Bobby Decordova-Reid, and Caleb Okoli on permanent deals, and adding Facundo Buonanotte on loan, the arrival of Oliver Skipp would mark the sixth addition to the squad. The need for midfield reinforcement was exacerbated by the £30m sale of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, a move that left a gap in the heart of Leicester’s midfield.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Skipp is set to undergo a medical on Sunday, with the deal potentially being confirmed before Leicester faces Tottenham on Monday. However, Skipp will not feature in the match as he missed the registration deadline for gameweek one.

Skipp’s Journey at Tottenham

Oliver Skipp, 23, has been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2008 and has risen through the ranks to the senior squad. However, despite his early promise, Skipp’s career at Spurs has hit a plateau. Last season, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, he started as a regular but gradually found himself out of favour, even being deployed as an inverted left wing-back by the season’s end.

For Skipp, the move to Leicester represents a fresh start. Joining forces with Harry Winks, another former Tottenham academy graduate who made the switch to Leicester last summer, could provide the stability and game time Skipp needs to reignite his career.

Transition at Leicester and Spurs

As Leicester undergoes a managerial transition with Steve Cooper taking over from Enzo Maresca, the addition of Skipp could be a key piece in Cooper’s plans to build a team capable of surviving—and thriving—in the Premier League. Skipp’s versatility and experience, despite his young age, could be invaluable in a squad looking to cement its place in the top tier.

Meanwhile, Tottenham continues to evolve under Postecoglou’s leadership. With Skipp’s departure, the emphasis will likely shift towards integrating new talent as Spurs pursue their objectives for the upcoming season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Oliver Skipp. Here’s a player who, despite his recent struggles at Tottenham, has shown flashes of brilliance. At just 23 years old, Skipp is still developing, and Leicester could be the perfect environment for him to unlock his full potential.

The idea of Skipp reuniting with Harry Winks is particularly thrilling. The two shared a solid partnership in Tottenham’s youth ranks, and with Winks now a key figure at Leicester, this duo could offer the Foxes a midfield dynamic that’s both familiar and fresh. There’s something to be said for chemistry on the pitch, and having two players who know each other’s game inside out could be a real advantage.

Moreover, Skipp’s versatility is a massive plus. Whether he’s breaking up play in a holding role or providing support out wide, his adaptability could make him indispensable to Steve Cooper’s plans. The fact that Leicester are willing to invest over £20m in him shows just how highly they rate him—and if the Foxes can help him recapture his best form, this could be one of the signings of the season.

In conclusion, Leicester fans should be buzzing about this transfer. Skipp is a player with something to prove, and in the right setup, he could be a game-changer. As the Foxes gear up for a challenging Premier League campaign, securing talent like Skipp could be the difference between a relegation battle and a comfortable mid-table finish.