Preview: Leicester vs Tottenham Where to Watch

How to Watch Leicester vs Tottenham: Premier League Clash on TV and Live Stream

As the Premier League kicks off another exhilarating season, all eyes are on Leicester and Tottenham as they clash at the King Power Stadium. For Tottenham, the stakes are high. Under the new leadership of Ange Postecoglou, Spurs aim to return to the Champions League after narrowly missing out last season. A win in their opening match against Leicester would set the tone for the campaign ahead.

Leicester, meanwhile, are an intriguing prospect under new manager Steve Cooper. With a fresh approach, the Foxes remain something of an unknown quantity, making this encounter all the more compelling. Tottenham fans will expect nothing less than three points, but Leicester will be eager to prove their Premier League mettle.

Where to Watch Leicester vs Tottenham

TV Channel

For those in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm BST, with kick-off set for 8 pm.

Live Stream

Subscribers can also catch the action via the Sky Go app, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this Premier League showdown.

