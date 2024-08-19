Report: Man Utd Eye Brighton Target as Winger Nears Exit

Man Utd in Advanced Talks Over Pellistri Transfer and Eyes on Kadioglu

Manchester United’s summer transfer activity is heating up as the club engages in advanced talks to offload promising young winger Facundo Pellistri, while also attempting to hijack Brighton’s move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu. Erik ten Hag, fresh from a 1-0 victory over Fulham to open the Premier League season, is still keen to reshape his squad and bolster key areas.

Pellistri’s Future in Question

Facundo Pellistri’s future at Manchester United has been uncertain for some time. Despite joining the club from Uruguayan side Penarol in 2020 with high expectations, the 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the first team. After a series of loan spells, including a stint at Granada last season where he made 15 appearances and scored two goals, it seems his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Manchester United are in “advanced talks” with Greek side Panathinaikos regarding a permanent transfer for Pellistri. Romano posted on X, “Panathinaikos in advanced talks with Man United to sign Facundo Pellistri on permanent transfer. Not finalised yet but negotiations are ongoing as Pellistri could leave #MUFC in the next days.”

🚨🔴 EXCL: Panathinaikos in advanced talks with Man United to sign Facundo Pellistri on permanent transfer. Not finalised yet but negotiations are ongoing as Pellistri could leave #MUFC in the next days. pic.twitter.com/3LZpYSxuP2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2024

This potential move would mark a new chapter for Pellistri, who has been unable to fulfil his early promise at United. A fresh start in Greece could provide the winger with the regular game time he needs to develop further.

Brighton Target Kadioglu in Man Utd’s Sights

While working on outgoings, Manchester United are also active in the market for reinforcements. One area of concern is left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries last season. Although new signing Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can cover the position, both are naturally right-backs, leaving the left side somewhat vulnerable.

Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu has been heavily linked with a move to Brighton this summer, and reports suggest that the Seagulls have already agreed on personal terms with the versatile left-back. However, Manchester United have entered the race, with Turkish outlets claiming that United have submitted a bid for the 24-year-old.

According to Takvim, Brighton remains the favourite to secure Kadioglu’s signature, as their offer is reportedly “more attractive.” Nevertheless, United’s interest signals their intent to strengthen their options at left-back, and they may yet return with an improved bid if Brighton’s deal stalls.

A Pivotal Moment in United’s Transfer Window

For Manchester United, the final weeks of the transfer window will be crucial. Securing funds from Pellistri’s sale could enable further investment in much-needed areas. However, with Brighton seemingly ahead in the race for Kadioglu, United will need to act swiftly and decisively if they are to bolster their squad before the window closes.

With so many moving parts, it remains to be seen how these deals will unfold. Fans will be watching closely as Erik ten Hag and sporting director Dan Ashworth navigate the complexities of this transfer window, balancing the need to offload surplus players while reinforcing the squad for the challenges ahead.