Report: Man Utd Injury Update Return Dates Revealed

Man Utd Injury Update: Lindelof, Hojlund, Shaw, and Yoro – Latest News and Return Dates

Injuries are once again disrupting Manchester United’s plans as Erik ten Hag navigates the early stages of the season. The team, despite these challenges, managed a vital win against Fulham. However, the injury list continues to be a concern, with key players like Victor Lindelof, Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, and Leny Yoro sidelined. As United prepare for their upcoming fixtures, fans are eager to know when they can expect these stars back on the pitch.

Lindelof’s Uncertain Comeback

Victor Lindelof’s absence has raised alarms within the United camp. Initially, his pre-season injury against Liverpool was deemed minor. However, recent developments suggest otherwise. Over the weekend, Lindelof’s wife posted an image of the Swedish defender on crutches, indicating a more serious issue. With his future at the club also under speculation, his return date remains uncertain, adding to United’s defensive concerns.

Potential return date: Unknown

Hojlund’s Recovery Timeline

Rasmus Hojlund, a key attacking option for Ten Hag, suffered a hamstring injury during United’s pre-season tour in the USA, specifically in the match against Arsenal. The Danish striker has been undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to be back in action after the upcoming international break. His return could be crucial as United seeks to strengthen its attacking options in the busy months ahead.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Southampton

Shaw’s Calf Injury Woes

Luke Shaw, a mainstay in United’s defence, has been sidelined since February. Although he featured prominently in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, the left-back has been ruled out of the early part of the season due to a calf injury picked up during training. The club has confirmed that Shaw will miss the first few weeks, but his return is eagerly anticipated as United look to solidify their backline.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Southampton

Yoro’s Long Road to Recovery

Leny Yoro, one of United’s promising summer signings, made a strong impression during pre-season but was unfortunately struck by a foot injury in a friendly against Arsenal. After undergoing surgery, the defender is expected to be out for around three months, delaying his competitive debut for the club. His absence is a blow, particularly given the promise he showed in his early appearances.

Potential return date: October 2024

Malacia’s Encouraging Progress

Tyrell Malacia, another United defender who has been out since May 2023, is making positive strides in his recovery. Erik ten Hag recently hinted at Malacia’s return, noting that the player had experienced setbacks in his rehab but is now on the right track. While his return date is still a few weeks away, the news offers a glimmer of hope for United’s defensive options.

Potential return date: September/October 2024