Report: Brentford could lose star striker to Saudi Arabia in £50m transfer deal

Ivan Toney’s Potential Move to Al-Ahli: A Transformative Deal for Brentford?

Brentford fans have been on edge as speculation around Ivan Toney’s potential transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli intensifies. According to an article by Hamzah Khalique-Loonat and Gary Jacob in The Times, Brentford are hoping to secure a fee of around £50 million for the striker, with both clubs remaining optimistic about finalising a deal. The Saudi club’s initial offer of £35 million fell short of Brentford’s valuation, but talks have reportedly progressed, and personal terms have been broadly agreed upon.

Brentford’s Revised Valuation of Toney

It’s no secret that Brentford had initially placed a hefty £70 million price tag on their star striker at the start of the summer transfer window. However, due to a lack of serious interest from top-tier European clubs, this valuation was revised down to around £60 million. Now, the West London club seems content with the prospect of receiving a figure closer to £50 million. For a player of Toney’s calibre, this still represents significant value, particularly given his contributions over the past few seasons. In 141 appearances for the Bees, Toney has netted 72 goals—a testament to his potency in front of goal.

However, Brentford’s recalibrated expectations also reflect the reality of the current transfer market. Despite being linked to Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, a move within the league never materialised, leading to the opportunity for a lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Brentford’s Forward Options Without Toney

One of the most intriguing aspects of this potential deal is the fact that Brentford, despite losing one of their most prolific attackers, are not actively seeking a replacement. This might come as a surprise to some, but manager Thomas Frank seems confident in the attacking depth already available within the squad.

“It’s a little bit similar to last season where we had enough in the offensive players, plus we have Igor coming back,” said Frank, referencing the £30 million striker Igor Thiago, signed from Club Bruges, who is expected to return from a meniscus injury later this year.

With other forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade, and Fábio Carvalho at his disposal, Frank appears convinced that his side can navigate the rigours of the Premier League without needing to splash out on a big-name replacement. Mbeumo and Wissa have already proven their mettle, both showing moments of brilliance last season, while Carvalho’s versatility as a forward brings another layer of tactical flexibility.

Toney’s England Prospects and Ban

Toney’s recent career has been a mix of high points and challenges. Despite his impressive statistics in the Premier League—36 goals and 11 assists in 85 appearances—Toney’s reputation took a hit when he was handed an eight-month ban for betting offences. This suspension ruled him out for the first half of last season, limiting his playing time. However, he still managed to make a meaningful contribution upon his return, scoring four goals in 17 appearances.

His involvement in the Euro 2024 tournament, though limited to three substitute appearances, underlined his value on the international stage. It’s worth noting that Toney’s England career could still see a revival, especially if he excels in the Saudi Pro League. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo have proven that moving to Saudi Arabia doesn’t necessarily spell the end of their international careers.

The Saudi Pro League’s Growing Influence

This transfer saga also highlights the growing influence of the Saudi Pro League in global football. Al-Ahli’s pursuit of Toney is part of a broader trend where Saudi clubs have become more aggressive in the transfer market, luring top talent from Europe with lucrative offers. If the deal goes through, Toney would be joining a growing list of high-profile players who have made the switch to the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in football has undeniably shifted the balance of power in the transfer market. Their ability to offer substantial wages and transfer fees means that Premier League clubs, like Brentford, now have to factor in the possibility of their star players being enticed by the riches of the Pro League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a frustrated Brentford supporter, it’s hard not to feel conflicted about this potential move. On the one hand, £50 million is a significant amount for a player with just one year left on his contract and a history of disciplinary issues. The club could use that money to reinvest in other areas or strengthen the depth of the squad. But on the other hand, Ivan Toney has been a talismanic figure for Brentford since his arrival, and his departure could leave a gaping hole in the squad that Igor Thiago may not be able to fill right away.

It’s also concerning that the club appears unwilling to seek a replacement. Yes, there’s depth in the forward positions, but Toney is a proven Premier League goalscorer—his absence will inevitably be felt. Brentford’s attacking players are talented, but none have consistently hit the heights that Toney has in recent seasons. The idea that they can carry the team without him is optimistic, perhaps too much so.

Moreover, the fact that Saudi Arabia is now a legitimate threat in poaching top talent adds another layer of uncertainty. If clubs like Al-Ahli can continue to cherry-pick players from leagues as competitive as the Premier League, what does that say about the future of the league?

Brentford fans will hope that if Toney leaves, the club’s hierarchy has a plan in place. Standing still in the Premier League is a dangerous game to play, and with the competition only getting tougher, replacing Toney adequately will be key to ensuring the club’s continued success.