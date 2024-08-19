Ornstein: Nottingham Forest Push for Arsenal Striker Deal as Bid Rejected

Nottingham Forest Pursue Eddie Nketiah Deal Amidst Arsenal Negotiations

Nottingham Forest’s transfer dealings have garnered attention as they make strides towards acquiring Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The 25-year-old forward, who had previously agreed personal terms with Marseille earlier in the summer, now finds himself at the center of Forest’s ambitions.

With an initial £25 million bid rejected by Arsenal, Nottingham Forest remains persistent, determined to bolster their attack ahead of a critical Premier League season. This pursuit of Nketiah signals Forest’s intent to continue their upward trajectory after surviving their second consecutive season in the top flight.

Nketiah: The Perfect Fit for Forest’s Attack

David Ornstein from The Athletic has reported that Nottingham Forest have made Nketiah their priority target, reflecting their desire to add quality to their forward line. The east Midlands club sees Nketiah as an ideal addition to their homegrown core, which already includes players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Neco Williams.

Forest have shown their determination with a rejected opening bid that included add-ons. Arsenal, meanwhile, is holding out for a fee closer to £30-35 million. Nketiah’s ability to score crucial goals and his Premier League experience make him an attractive prospect for a team looking to establish a more consistent presence in England’s top division.

Ornstein adds, “Forest have continued their negotiations with Nketiah’s representatives, hoping to come to terms that will see the Arsenal academy graduate swap the Emirates for the City Ground.” Despite the rejection, the ongoing discussions show Forest’s confidence that they can secure the deal.

Arsenal’s Position: Valuing Their Academy Graduate

Nketiah’s development at Arsenal has been a long-term project, one that the Gunners are understandably protective of. With a contract running until June 2027, Arsenal holds the advantage in negotiations. The forward’s 38 goals in 168 appearances for the club, coupled with his loan stint at Leeds United where he netted five in 19 matches, underscores his potential. Furthermore, Nketiah has already earned one England cap, showing his standing in the broader football community.

Arsenal are expected to hold out for a premium price, as Ornstein mentions: “Arsenal are expected by suitors to hold off for a price in the region of £30-35m for their academy graduate.”

Crystal Palace also remain interested in Nketiah, having expressed admiration for the striker. However, as Ornstein reports, Forest are currently the frontrunners, with Palace not engaging at the same level of intensity as the City Ground side. This further solidifies Forest’s status as the most determined bidder.

Alternative Options on the Table

While Nketiah remains the top priority, Forest are also exploring other potential targets. Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is another name being floated, yet Nketiah is the player who best aligns with Forest’s tactical and developmental philosophy. His experience and talent could provide the edge they need to remain competitive in the Premier League.

Ornstein notes, “Nketiah is the priority as things stand, and Forest are determined to secure his services.” The combination of his homegrown status and his ability to slot into Forest’s existing squad dynamics makes him an attractive option for Steve Cooper’s side.

What Nketiah Brings to the City Ground

Forest’s interest in Nketiah is not simply about adding depth; it’s about quality. The club’s decision-makers feel the striker could be the final piece of the puzzle in assembling a formidable front line. His ability to both press high and poach goals aligns with Forest’s playing style under Cooper.

Nketiah’s experience with a top-six side like Arsenal gives him the pedigree to succeed, even if he’s been primarily utilised in a backup role for Mikel Arteta’s squad. His hunger for first-team football could be a key motivator in making the move, especially with Forest offering the promise of consistent playing time in a competitive side.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Forest fan, the potential signing of Eddie Nketiah is genuinely thrilling. This is not just any striker; Nketiah is a proven goal scorer with the technical ability to thrive at the City Ground. His Premier League experience, particularly at a club like Arsenal, gives him the kind of big-game mentality that we need as we look to establish ourselves further in the top flight.

Nketiah would also bring a level of dynamism to the attack that’s been missing.Forest possess a solid midfield with talents like Gibbs-White, but what is really needed is a forward who can consistently find the back of the net. Eddie fits that mould perfectly. His speed, movement, and knack for being in the right place at the right time are traits that could complement our current squad wonderfully.

Imagine seeing Nketiah combine with Hudson-Odoi on the wings, with Gibbs-White pulling the strings from midfield. It’s a tantalising thought, one that has the potential to elevate our attacking play to new heights. And let’s not forget, Nketiah is still only 25, meaning his best years are arguably still ahead of him. With Forest, he could truly blossom into the goal machine we’ve been craving.

As a Forest supporter, the idea of seeing Nketiah in our famous red jersey has us on the edge of our seats. If we manage to secure this deal, it could be a real game-changer for our season.