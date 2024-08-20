Report: Juventus plot move for Chelsea star as transfer deadline looms

Juventus Enquire About Raheem Sterling: Chelsea’s Future Uncertain for the Winger

The recent revelation by the Daily Mail that Juventus have enquired about out of favour Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has certainly stirred the footballing waters. Sterling, once a key player for both Manchester City and England, now finds himself in an uncertain position at Chelsea, and the Italian giants have taken notice.

This development follows the news that Sterling “was seeking clarity after being left out of Chelsea’s squad against Manchester City.” The exclusion from Enzo Maresca’s match-day squad was the final straw, prompting the forward’s representatives to release a statement on Sunday, expressing Sterling’s desire for clarity on his future.

Juventus’ Interest in Sterling

Juventus’ interest in Sterling is understandable. The 29-year-old forward has proven his quality on numerous occasions, and his experience could be invaluable to a team like Juventus, who are seeking to bolster their attacking options. “It is understood the Turin club would need to lighten their current wage bill before making a concrete move for Sterling,” with Federico Chiesa being one of the players who could leave to make room for Sterling.

The idea of Sterling in Serie A is intriguing, but it’s not without complications. “It remains to be seen whether Sterling would be prepared to uproot his young family, who are understood to be fully settled in London, for a move to Italy.” This personal factor could play a significant role in any decision Sterling makes regarding his future.

Chelsea’s Willingness to Offload Sterling

Chelsea’s position on the matter is becoming increasingly clear. “Chelsea are fully open to offloading Sterling before the transfer deadline,” allowing them to save on his substantial £325,000-per-week wages. This financial aspect cannot be ignored, especially as Chelsea look to reconfigure their squad under Maresca.

Moreover, with the imminent arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, Sterling’s position in the squad looks even more precarious. The competition for attacking spots at Stamford Bridge is fierce, and “Enzo Maresca indicated to Sterling in training last week that his chances of playing would be limited.” This could push Sterling towards the exit, whether it’s to Italy or another destination.

Limited Options for Sterling

Sterling’s salary is another significant hurdle in this saga. With few clubs able to match his current wages, “the number of realistic options Sterling will have are limited.” While Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest, Sterling has so far resisted the lure of the Middle East, preferring to stay in Europe.

This leaves Chelsea in a tricky situation, where they may need to contribute to Sterling’s wages to facilitate a move. It’s a far cry from the optimistic scenario when they signed him from Manchester City for £47.5 million in 2022.

Our View – EPL Index

Raheem Sterling arrived at Stamford Bridge with high expectations, and just two years later, his potential departure speaks volumes about the club’s current state. The fact that “Chelsea are fully open to offloading Sterling before the transfer deadline” could suggest a lack of long-term vision, especially as they continue to cycle through managers and players at an alarming rate.

Sterling’s exclusion from the squad against Manchester City and the potential arrival of Joao Felix raise questions about Chelsea’s strategy. Are they focusing too much on short-term fixes rather than building a coherent team? Sterling, despite his recent struggles, is still a player with proven quality. Offloading him could be seen as a missed opportunity to rebuild a player who could have contributed significantly to the club’s success.

Moreover, the fact that Chelsea might have to pay part of his wages to move him on is a worrying sign of poor financial management. The club’s willingness to part ways with a player of Sterling’s calibre, while paying part of his hefty salary, reflects a broader issue with how they handle high-profile signings.

Ultimately, while Juventus’ interest might seem like a potential solution, Chelsea fans have every right to be concerned about the direction in which the club is heading. The revolving door of players and managers needs to stop if Chelsea are to return to the heights they once reached.