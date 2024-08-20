Report: Manchester City Could Lose Two Defenders to Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal’s Pursuit of Manchester City’s Defenders Unpacked

In a surprising turn of events, Al-Hilal have reportedly set their sights on two Manchester City defenders, Kyle Walker and João Cancelo, as part of a three-man shortlist aimed at strengthening their squad. The Saudi Pro League giants are not only considering City’s stars but are also interested in former academy product Jeremie Frimpong, now with Bayer Leverkusen. The Guardian reports that Al-Hilal originally targeted Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Liverpool defender showed no interest in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal’s Ambitious Transfer Plans

Al-Hilal’s intent to sign high-profile defenders showcases the club’s ambition to make a significant impact in world football. With their sights now set on Walker, Cancelo, and Frimpong, the club is clearly looking to bolster their backline with top-tier talent. As The Guardian states, “Al-Hilal have the Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and João Cancelo on a three-man shortlist to reinforce the Saudi Pro League side’s defence.” The Saudi side is also on the lookout for a replacement for right-back Saud Abdulhamid, who has attracted interest from Reims and Roma.

The Future of Walker and Cancelo

Walker has been linked with moves abroad before, notably with Bayern Munich last summer, but ultimately signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2026. Cancelo, on the other hand, spent last season on loan at Bayern and Barcelona, making his future at City uncertain. Guardiola’s comments suggest that the door is still open for Cancelo to remain at City, though a departure might be the best solution for all involved: “About what’s going to happen, it depends on his agents and the club,” Guardiola remarked. “In the end, if he has to stay we will treat him like all the other players, with respect, and try to take the best from the huge qualities he has.”

Potential Implications for Manchester City

The potential departures of Walker and Cancelo could leave City in a precarious position defensively. While the club’s depth has often been a strength, losing two experienced defenders could create gaps that might not be easily filled, especially with the Premier League and Champions League campaigns in full swing. This could also push City into the transfer market for reinforcements, adding another layer of complexity to their season.

Our View – EPL Index

For Man City fans, it’s hard not to feel shocked and somewhat uneasy about the possibility of losing both Kyle Walker and João Cancelo in the same window. Walker, a stalwart in our defence, has consistently proven his worth, and his experience is invaluable, especially in crunch matches. Cancelo, while having had a turbulent relationship with the club recently, still brings a level of creativity and versatility that few defenders possess.

The thought of Walker potentially joining Al-Hilal is particularly unsettling. His commitment to City has been unquestionable, and his leadership on and off the pitch cannot be easily replaced. Although he signed a new contract, it seems there are still clubs that believe they can lure him away, which is concerning.

Cancelo’s situation is more complicated. His loans to Bayern and Barcelona indicate that perhaps his time at City is coming to an end. Still, allowing him to leave permanently, especially without a clear replacement, could be risky. Guardiola’s comments hint at the possibility of reconciliation, but whether Cancelo would want to stay and fight for his place is another matter.

If both were to depart, City would need to act fast in the transfer market. The defence, while strong, could be stretched thin, especially with the packed fixture schedule. Losing players of Walker and Cancelo’s calibre would undoubtedly be a blow, and it would be a big test of City’s resilience and strategic planning.