Report: Everton Ready to Bid for Alisson After Barcelona Deal Collapses

Everton Targets Atlético-MG Forward Alisson: What Does This Mean?

Everton Football Club is reportedly setting its sights on Alisson, a promising forward from Atlético-MG. According to a report by Globo, the English club is preparing an official bid for the young Brazilian talent. This comes after Everton’s failed attempt to sign Barcelona’s Vitor Roque, a move that didn’t materialise due to financial disagreements.

Alisson: The Rising Star

Alisson, who has been making waves in Brazil, returned from an ankle injury and featured in Atlético-MG’s recent matches against Cuiabá and San Lorenzo. With 24 appearances and two goals this season, the 21-year-old is starting to show his potential. His contract with Atlético-MG was extended until 2027, with a hefty release clause of €60 million (around £51 million).

Atlético-MG’s financial struggles have forced the club to consider selling players, and Alisson could be next in line. The club’s recent signings, including Fausto Vera, Deyverson, Lyanco, and Bernard, have put pressure on their wage bill. As Globo reports, player sales remain one of Atlético-MG’s primary revenue streams.

Everton’s Search for a Forward Continues

Everton’s need for a forward has been well-documented, especially after the club’s failed pursuit of Barcelona’s Vitor Roque. The Toffees reportedly offered €25 million plus €3 million in bonuses, but the Spanish giants demanded between €30 million and €35 million. Now, with Alisson in their sights, Everton could be on the verge of securing a much-needed attacking reinforcement.

Is Alisson the Right Fit for Everton?

While Alisson may not yet be a household name, his potential is undeniable. However, Everton fans may wonder if the young Brazilian is ready for the rigours of the Premier League. The transition from South American football to the English top flight is notoriously difficult, and many promising players have struggled to make the leap. Yet, with Everton in need of fresh attacking options, this could be a risk worth taking.

Globo’s report highlights that Atlético-MG is open to offers, and Everton’s official bid could soon turn this rumour into reality. As the Toffees prepare to strengthen their squad, Alisson could be the new face of their attack.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Alisson may raise some eyebrows. While it’s always exciting to hear about potential new signings, especially from a footballing nation like Brazil, there are legitimate concerns about whether this deal is another gamble in Everton’s long list of risky transfers.

Firstly, Alisson’s track record isn’t particularly eye-catching. With just 24 appearances and two goals this season, it’s fair to question whether he has the pedigree to immediately make an impact in the Premier League. Moreover, Everton’s history with South American signings hasn’t always been positive—players often struggle to adapt to the pace and physicality of the league.

Another concern is the club’s recent financial decisions. With Everton still trying to find stability after several costly transfer mistakes, should they really be spending big on another young prospect? Especially one with a hefty release clause like Alisson’s? It’s understandable to be sceptical about whether this is the right move at the right time.

Evertonians may also be wary of the club’s desperation to sign an attacker after the Vitor Roque deal fell through. Is this pursuit of Alisson a carefully thought-out strategy or just a reaction to missing out on their primary target? Only time will tell, but the concern is real.

In conclusion, while the allure of a young Brazilian talent is tempting, Everton fans have every right to be cautious. The club’s recent track record with transfers suggests this could either be a stroke of genius or another costly mistake.