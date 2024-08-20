Report: €15-20m Deal Discussed as Chelsea Target Another Forward To Partner Joao Felix

Chelsea’s Transfer Frenzy Continues: Eyeing Federico Chiesa After Joao Felix Deal

Chelsea’s relentless transfer activity has been the talk of the summer, with the club continuously reshaping their squad. After securing Joao Felix on a long-term deal, the Blues have now set their sights on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to reports by Football Transfers. This move is yet another example of Chelsea’s ambition to bolster their attack, despite already possessing a bloated squad.

Chelsea’s Obsession with Attackers

The Blues’ pursuit of attacking talent seems never-ending. After adding Felix to their ranks, a six-year deal with an option for an additional year was struck, solidifying their commitment to his potential. The transfer fee, while undisclosed, is believed to be significant, further highlighting Chelsea’s readiness to splash the cash.

Yet, despite already having 44 players in their first-team squad, Chelsea are still on the hunt for more firepower. Football Transfers reveals that they have now opened discussions with Juventus regarding a potential deal for Chiesa, a player whose reputation skyrocketed after his Euro 2020 heroics.

Why Chiesa is on the Market

Juventus’ decision to sell Chiesa is rooted in several factors. With his contract expiring in 2025 and negotiations for an extension stalled, the Italian giants are looking to cash in now. Juventus are unwilling to meet Chiesa’s wage demands of €7 million per season due to his injury history. The winger’s ACL injury in 2022 and subsequent physical setbacks have limited his ability to return to peak form, which has ultimately led Juventus to consider him expendable under new manager Thiago Motta.

Adding to his woes, Chiesa’s struggles at Euro 2024 have further diminished his stock, making him less appealing to Juventus and other potential suitors. With no concrete offers from other clubs, Chelsea now appear to be the most likely destination for the 26-year-old winger.

Challenges for Chelsea in Signing Chiesa

While Chelsea’s interest in Chiesa is evident, the deal is not without its complications. To facilitate the transfer, the Blues must offload one of their current attackers, with Raheem Sterling being the most likely candidate. However, Sterling’s high salary poses a significant hurdle in finding a buyer willing to take him on, making this a tricky situation for Chelsea to navigate.

Juventus, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to accept a transfer fee in the range of €15-20 million for Chiesa. If Chelsea can offload Sterling and reach an agreement with Juventus, Chiesa could soon be donning the blue shirt at Stamford Bridge.

What’s Next for Chelsea?

The addition of Chiesa would further deepen Chelsea’s attacking options, but questions must be asked about the squad’s balance and depth. The influx of new players over the summer has created a crowded roster, raising concerns over how all these talents will coexist and get the playing time they need.

As Chelsea continue to make waves in the transfer market, their fans will undoubtedly be hoping that these aggressive moves translate into success on the pitch. Whether Chiesa will be the missing piece in their puzzle remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Chelsea are not done yet.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This constant pursuit of attackers is both exciting and concerning. On one hand, the club’s ambition to sign top talent like Federico Chiesa signals a desire to compete at the highest level. However, it also raises questions about the club’s strategy and the long-term impact of such a bloated squad.

Chelsea’s obsession with attacking options might come at a cost. With 44 players already on the books, integrating new signings like Joao Felix and potentially Chiesa could prove challenging. There’s only so much game time to go around, and this could lead to discontent within the squad. Players like Sterling, who was once seen as a key figure, may now find themselves surplus to requirements, which isn’t ideal for team morale.

Moreover, the financial implications of offloading Sterling are a concern. His high wages make him difficult to sell, and holding onto a player on such a salary without a clear role in the team is hardly sustainable. It’s a risky approach that could backfire if Chelsea struggle to offload their fringe players.

There’s also the question of whether Chiesa is the right fit. His recent injury history and struggles at Euro 2024 suggest he might not be the player he once was. For a club like Chelsea, who aspire to be among Europe’s elite, signing a player with such uncertainties could be a gamble.

In conclusion, while the pursuit of Chiesa shows ambition, Chelsea fans should be cautious. The club’s strategy of acquiring numerous players could lead to an imbalance within the squad, and the financial implications of these moves could be significant. Only time will tell if this aggressive approach in the transfer market will pay off.