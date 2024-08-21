Report: Villa Defender to Have Medical Ahead of Forest Loan

Alex Moreno’s Loan Move: A Necessary Shift for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa’s transfer activity this summer has taken another interesting turn with Alex Moreno set to join Nottingham Forest on loan. This move comes after the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, which has triggered a reshuffling of Villa’s defensive options. With a medical reportedly booked, the deal seems all but confirmed. According to the Birmingham Mail.

Strength in Depth or Overcrowding?

Villa’s summer signings, especially in the left-back position, have left manager Unai Emery with an enviable yet challenging situation. The arrival of Maatsen for £37.5m in June has pushed Moreno further down the pecking order. As Emery admitted after the West Ham win, “We were thinking to be strong in this position, and Alex Moreno is a player who he is now leaving.”

For Moreno, this move could be a chance to revive his career. Injuries hampered his impact last season, and despite making 48 appearances for Villa since his arrival from Real Betis in 2023, he found himself increasingly sidelined. His move to Forest, who are keen to bolster their squad, might offer the regular playing time he needs.

Digne’s Role and Future at Villa

Meanwhile, Lucas Digne’s future at Villa remains uncertain. Despite attracting transfer interest, he has opted to stay at Villa Park. Last season, Digne enjoyed his best campaign in claret and blue, showcasing his experience and adaptability. With two years left on his contract, like Moreno, his decision to remain signals his intent to fight for his place.

This transfer could prove to be a win-win situation for both clubs and the player. Villa offloads a player struggling for game time, while Forest gains a solid option in Moreno. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether this move revitalizes Moreno’s career.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Examining Alex Moreno’s Performance Data

Alex Moreno’s recent performance data, as highlighted by Fbref, offers a comprehensive view of his contributions to the pitch over the last 365 days. With 1,031 minutes under his belt, the Spanish left-back stats reveal a player who excels in attacking metrics while maintaining a solid presence in defensive aspects.

Attacking Contributions

Moreno’s attacking prowess is evident from the data. He ranks in the 91st percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and an impressive 97th percentile for non-penalty goals. This suggests that Moreno is not just a left-back content with staying back—he is a genuine threat in the attacking third. His ability to generate expected assisted goals (xAG) places him in the 80th percentile, highlighting his creativity and effectiveness in delivering key passes. Furthermore, his shot-creating actions, though moderate at the 43rd percentile, underline his involvement in initiating offensive plays.

Possession and Progression

Moreno’s ability to carry the ball forward is another standout attribute. His progressive carries place him in the 82nd percentile, while his progressive passes sit at an impressive 92nd percentile. These metrics indicate that he is often at the heart of Villa’s transitional play, moving the ball up the pitch and providing width. However, his passing accuracy, reflected in his pass completion percentage (29th percentile), leaves room for improvement, suggesting that while he is adventurous with the ball, it sometimes comes at a cost.

Defensive Metrics

Defensively, Moreno’s stats paint a balanced picture. His ability to win tackles and interceptions (Tkl+Int) places him in the 26th percentile, but his aerial duel success is notable, ranking in the 82nd percentile. Moreno also excels in blocking efforts (93rd percentile), showing that he is willing to put his body on the line for his team.

Final Thoughts

Alex Moreno’s stats illustrate a dynamic full-back who combines attacking flair with solid defensive work. While there are areas for improvement, particularly in possession retention, his overall contributions make him a valuable asset. These stats, courtesy of Fbref, provide a detailed insight into why Moreno continues to attract attention in the footballing world.