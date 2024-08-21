Report: Man Utd Pursuit of £50m Defender Could Be Revived

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite: Still a Possibility?

Manchester United’s interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite continues to simmer, despite the club’s significant investments in their defence this transfer window. With United splashing over £100 million on centre-backs Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, the chances of securing Branthwaite appear slim at this stage. However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, United have not entirely closed the door on this potential deal.

The Daily Mail highlights that United had an improved offer of £50 million rejected by Everton earlier in the window. Yet, the club remains intrigued by Branthwaite’s potential, and there is still hope that the 22-year-old could don the Red Devils’ shirt in the near future.

Competition from Premier League Rivals

It’s not just United who have their eyes on Branthwaite. Manchester City, always in the market for young talent, have shown interest. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s name has also surfaced in the discussion. With Virgil van Dijk entering the final year of his contract and Joe Gomez possibly heading for the exit, Liverpool might also consider Branthwaite as a long-term solution in defence.

This competition could complicate matters for United. If Branthwaite doesn’t move in this window, the next 12 months will likely see intense speculation regarding his future, with multiple top-tier clubs vying for his signature.

United’s Defensive Dilemma

While United have bolstered their defensive ranks, they have also faced setbacks. Leny Yoro’s unfortunate injury leaves a gap in the squad that Branthwaite could potentially fill. However, with a defensive lineup already featuring Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof, space for another centre-back seems limited.

Victor Lindelof’s future remains uncertain, especially given interest from Fenerbahce. Although United are open to his departure, an injury suffered during pre-season has complicated any potential move. This uncertainty in United’s defensive options may explain why the club remains interested in Branthwaite, albeit with a cautious approach.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The ongoing links to Jarrad Branthwaite could seem perplexing. Why pursue a player who is not even a guaranteed starter at Everton, especially after investing heavily in other defensive options? United have already spent over £100 million on Yoro and De Ligt, both of whom are highly rated and should be expected to shore up the defence. Adding another young centre-back like Branthwaite might feel excessive or even unnecessary.

There’s also the concern about squad depth versus squad harmony. United currently have a plethora of central defenders. Lisandro Martinez, a key figure in the defence, will surely continue to be a mainstay, and Harry Maguire, despite his fluctuating form, remains a significant presence. Adding Branthwaite could complicate things further, leading to potential unrest among the ranks.

Moreover, why spend £50 million on a player who isn’t a proven top-tier centre-back? Fans might argue that the money could be better spent elsewhere – perhaps on a striker or reinforcing the midfield. There’s also the lurking threat of competition from rivals like Manchester City or Liverpool. If Branthwaite were truly the next big thing, wouldn’t these clubs have already swooped in?

Ultimately, while Branthwaite is undoubtedly a talent, many United supporters may view this pursuit with scepticism. The club needs to focus on areas of real need rather than collecting defenders, no matter how promising they might be.