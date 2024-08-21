Who Made the Cut? 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year Lineup Unveiled

2023/24 PFA Awards: Premier League Team of the Year Unveiled

The 2023/24 PFA Awards have announced the Premier League Team of the Year, and it’s a star-studded lineup featuring players from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa. These selections reflect a season filled with standout performances, tactical brilliance, and sheer determination.

Defensive Masterclass: Arsenal Leads the Way

Arsenal’s backline was pivotal in their campaign, conceding just 29 goals over 38 games. David Raya, their shot-stopper, earns a well-deserved place in the team after securing the Golden Glove with 16 clean sheets. His consistency and reliability were matched by his centre-back partners, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. Saliba, in particular, played every minute available, showcasing remarkable resilience and quality.

What a team. The PFA Premier League Team of the Year, voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/XA9cnWiN4j — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) August 20, 2024

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk also makes his return to the top echelon of defenders, silencing critics following his recovery from a serious injury. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker rounds out the defensive quartet, contributing to his club’s dominance with his pace and defensive acumen.

Midfield Maestro: Arsenal and City Dominate the Centre

In midfield, Arsenal continues to shine. Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard earned their spots through consistent performances. Rice impressed with seven goals and nine assists, while Ødegaard contributed eight goals and ten assists, underlining his influence in the attacking third.

They are joined by Manchester City’s Rodri, fresh off a Euro 2024 triumph. Undefeated in 34 Premier League outings, he added eight goals and nine assists to his name, playing a critical role in Pep Guardiola’s title-winning side.

Attackers on Fire: City’s Haaland and Foden Lead the Line

Manchester City dominates the forward positions, as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden spearhead the attack. Haaland, despite battling injuries, still netted 27 goals in 31 appearances, proving his status as the division’s top scorer. Foden, who clinched the Premier League Player of the Season award, showcased his versatility and creativity throughout the campaign.

Rounding out the attack is Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. His 19 goals and 13 assists were integral to Villa’s success under Unai Emery, solidifying his place among the league’s elite.

Conclusion: A Season to Remember

The 2023/24 PFA Premier League Team of the Year showcases the best talent the league has to offer, from defensive stalwarts to prolific attackers. As these stars continue to shine, fans will undoubtedly look forward to more exhilarating performances in the seasons to come.