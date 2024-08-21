Why Gary Neville Believes Arsenal Can Topple Manchester City This Season

Arsenal’s Title Aspirations: Can They Surpass Manchester City?

As the Premier League season unfolds, the discussion around Arsenal’s potential to dethrone Manchester City from their perennial top spot is gaining momentum. On the latest episode of the Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports, Gary Neville and other football pundits delve into this debate, raising key points that reflect Arsenal’s growing capabilities and City’s unyielding dominance.

Arsenal’s Momentum Continues to Build

Gary Neville begins by acknowledging Arsenal’s remarkable progress last season, stating, “Arsenal had the most incredible season, and they’re just getting better.” The Gunners finished just short of the top spot, but their consistent improvement suggests they are inching closer to breaking Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League.

One of the critical factors Neville points out is the potential impact of City’s intense schedule, coming off a treble-winning season. “My reasoning last year was the coming off the back of the treble for City, thinking that might have an impact on them at certain points in the season – the demands, the expectation, maybe the injuries.” This season could see those expectations weigh heavily on Pep Guardiola’s squad, creating an opportunity for Arsenal to capitalize.

The Challenge of Matching City’s Consistency

However, the task of overcoming Manchester City is monumental. Neville emphasises, “They’re going to get around 90 odd points. Can Arsenal get there again? Maybe they can.” This is where the real challenge lies for Mikel Arteta’s side. To outdo City, Arsenal must replicate, or even surpass, the level of consistency City has maintained in recent years.

The discussion takes an interesting turn when the podcast highlights a stat about Arsenal: “No team in Premier League history has improved their positional points five years in a row. I think Arsenal have done four years in a row.” This underscores Arsenal’s steady rise, but the final step – maintaining or exceeding last season’s performance – remains a daunting task.

Competing on Multiple Fronts

One area where Arsenal must improve, according to Neville, is their performance in cup competitions. “I think this group of players are good enough to get to the semis of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and attack all the competitions the way Manchester City do,” he says. This is a crucial point, as City’s dominance isn’t just limited to the league; they compete fiercely across all fronts, a standard that Arsenal must meet if they are to seriously challenge for the title.

Jamie Carragher echoes this sentiment, noting the similarities between Arsenal’s journey and Liverpool’s rise under Jürgen Klopp. He says, “Do you not see the similarities between the journey that Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool went on where they felt like they were just getting there and eventually they got them?” This comparison highlights the importance of perseverance and consistency, traits that helped Liverpool eventually overcome City’s dominance.

The Key to Arsenal’s Success: Stability and Spirit

Neville acknowledges the progress Arsenal has made in terms of defensive stability and team balance. He notes, “The standards Arsenal are getting to are such a high level now of consistency, defensive stability, the balance of the team.” This stability, coupled with a strong team spirit, will be crucial as they push for the title.

However, Neville also warns of the inevitable injuries that could disrupt Arsenal’s campaign, similar to City. “Always injuries to the key players, but that’s the same for City,” he cautions. The depth of the squad and the ability to cope with injuries will likely play a pivotal role in the title race.

Conclusion

As Arsenal continues to close the gap on Manchester City, the coming season will be a true test of their credentials. With a combination of consistent performance, improved depth, and a fighting spirit, Arsenal could be well-placed to finally topple City. As Gary Neville puts it, “I feel they’ll do it at a certain point… this could be the year.”

The debate remains open, but one thing is clear – Arsenal is no longer the underdog but a genuine contender for the Premier League crown.