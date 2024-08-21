Report: Could £50m+ PSG Midfielder Solve Man Utd Midfield Problem?

Manuel Ugarte: A Perfect Fit for Manchester United or Another PSG Misstep?

Ugarte’s Rise to Prominence

Manuel Ugarte’s name has been echoing through the corridors of Old Trafford as Manchester United weigh up their options in the final days of the transfer window. The 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has been on United’s radar for months, and despite cooling their interest after Paris Saint-Germain slapped a €60 million (£51.1 million) price tag on him, the possibility of a late move remains. Erik ten Hag, in his quest to strengthen United’s midfield, could see Ugarte as the ideal candidate to inject energy and defensive solidity into the heart of the team.

But who exactly is Manuel Ugarte, and is he the right fit for Manchester United? To understand this, we need to delve into his playing style, his strengths, and the reasons why PSG might be willing to part ways with him just a year after his arrival.

Ugarte’s Strengths: A Defensive Dynamo

Manuel Ugarte arrived at Sporting Lisbon in 2021 as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who had departed for Fulham. It didn’t take long for Ugarte to make his mark in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. His tough-tackling, no-nonsense approach to defending quickly earned him a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising defensive midfielders. PSG and Chelsea were both keen to acquire his services in the summer of 2023, with the French giants eventually winning the bidding war.

“I’m happy when I win the ball back,” Ugarte said in an interview with PSG’s official website early in the 2023-24 season. “But as the play goes on, I start hoping for a goal. I say to myself I want it to be a goal.” This quote encapsulates Ugarte’s ethos: his primary mission is to disrupt the opposition, but he also possesses a hunger for more—although his offensive contributions remain limited.

Ugarte’s key attributes are his athleticism and defensive tenacity. He’s quick across the ground, capable of closing down opponents with alarming speed. His positional awareness allows him to sense opportunities to regain possession, and he thrives in a double pivot alongside a more creative midfielder. His knack for picking the pockets of attackers and snapping into tackles makes him a formidable presence in the middle of the park.

However, Ugarte is not a player who will dazzle with his creativity or goal-scoring prowess. His focus is on regaining possession and making simple passes to more technically gifted teammates. In over 200 senior club matches, he has scored just four goals. Nevertheless, for teams in need of a player to do the dirty work in midfield, Ugarte is an attractive option. His combative style and relentless energy make him a candidate for cult hero status.

“When we have the ball, it’s a game,” Ugarte once said. “When we don’t, it’s a fight.” This mentality has been central to his success at Sporting Lisbon and, initially, at PSG.

Why PSG May Be Ready to Sell Ugarte

Despite his early promise, Ugarte’s stint at PSG hasn’t been without its challenges. His arrival coincided with Luis Enrique taking the reins as head coach. Enrique, known for his preference for possession-based football, has worked with elite defensive midfielders like Sergio Busquets and Rodri. In contrast, Ugarte’s conservative passing and defensive-first mentality made him an awkward fit for Enrique’s style.

Ugarte’s passing stats in Ligue 1 tell the story. He averaged 4.1 progressive passes and 0.7 key passes per 90 minutes, figures that fall below the league average for midfielders (5.4 and 1.2, respectively). His reluctance to take risks with the ball in possession and his tendency to chase after the ball could be seen as liabilities in a system that demands positional discipline and precise ball movement.

Luis Enrique acknowledged Ugarte’s potential but also highlighted areas for improvement. “(He can improve) many things,” Enrique said in late autumn 2023. “Everyone can improve. Every player. Manuel Ugarte has been a revelation for many supporters… He is a young player with character, which is very important for us… He is one of the surprises at the start of the season.”

However, the cracks began to show during PSG’s 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League. Deployed as the deepest midfielder, Ugarte struggled to cope with Milan’s intricate passing, often finding himself dragged out of position. His ball-winning instincts led to a lack of defensive cohesion, and he won just three of his 15 duels. By the hour mark, he was substituted, and his role in PSG’s Champions League campaign diminished thereafter.

Beyond the stylistic mismatch, Ugarte also seemed to struggle with the intensity of a top-five league like Ligue 1. His tackle success rate against dribblers dropped from 54% at Sporting to 48% at PSG. Similarly, his interceptions, recoveries, and aerial duel success all saw declines. His uncertainty in possession led to turnovers that PSG’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, often had to bail out.

What Ugarte Could Bring to Manchester United

So, what would Ugarte bring to Manchester United? The answer lies in his defensive prowess. United, a side that has often been exposed in midfield in recent seasons, could benefit from a player with Ugarte’s ball-winning abilities. His style of play could complement Erik ten Hag’s approach, especially in games where United need to press high and recover the ball quickly.

Ugarte’s presence would allow Ten Hag to deploy a more aggressive pressing system. With players like Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot in defence, Ugarte’s role would primarily involve breaking up opposition attacks and recycling possession. His conservative passing, often seen as a limitation, could be an asset in a system where the emphasis is on ball retention rather than risk-taking.

His fitness levels are another plus. Ugarte has consistently demonstrated the ability to perform at a high level over a long season. In the physically demanding Premier League, this could be invaluable for United as they navigate domestic and European competitions.

However, Ugarte is far from the finished article. His game still has layers to be unlocked, particularly in terms of his positioning and decision-making in possession. With time, he could develop into a player akin to Gennaro Gattuso—an enforcer in midfield who can also contribute to the team’s build-up play. The question is whether United have the patience and the right environment to nurture this potential.

Potential Pitfalls: Is Ugarte the Right Fit for United?

Despite his qualities, there are legitimate concerns about whether Ugarte is the right fit for Manchester United. His time at PSG exposed some vulnerabilities, particularly when placed in a system that prioritises possession. If United were to adopt a similar approach under Ten Hag, Ugarte’s limitations could become apparent.

Earlier this year, Ugarte himself spoke about the differences in pace between PSG under Luis Enrique and Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa’s high-tempo style, which prioritises quick transitions, seemed to suit Ugarte better than Enrique’s more measured build-up play. Uruguay’s Copa America campaign, where Ugarte impressed, saw them average 53% possession but with a significant focus on forward passing—21% of their passes went forward, compared to PSG’s 14% in the Champions League.

United, during a poor 2023-24 Premier League campaign, averaged 50% possession with 33% of their passes going forward. These numbers align more closely with Sporting Lisbon and Uruguay than with PSG, suggesting that Ugarte could thrive in a more direct, counter-attacking system at Old Trafford.

Yet, the Premier League poses its own challenges. Ugarte’s struggles in Ligue 1 raise questions about his ability to adapt to the physicality and pace of English football. United fans, who have witnessed their midfield being overrun on numerous occasions, will hope that Ugarte can address these issues. But if he reverts to his ball-hunting tendencies and leaves gaps in midfield, those familiar problems may resurface.

Alternatives to Ugarte: Who Else Could United Consider?

While Ugarte is a tempting option, Manchester United have also been exploring other midfield targets. One name that has emerged is Sander Berge, who is reportedly available for transfer from Burnley. Berge offers a different skill set, with more emphasis on ball-carrying and forward play, which could provide a better balance in United’s midfield.

United are also believed to be targeting younger players who combine technical quality with physicality. Recent signings like Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro indicate a shift towards a more youthful and dynamic squad. In this context, Ugarte’s addition could fit the broader strategy of building a team that is both assertive and technically proficient.

However, with the transfer window ticking down, United will need to make a decision soon. Whether it’s Ugarte or another target, the club must carefully weigh the potential benefits and risks of each option.

Conclusion: Ugarte’s Future and United’s Ambitions

Manuel Ugarte remains a player of immense potential, and his qualities as a defensive midfielder are undeniable. For Manchester United, he could provide the steel and energy needed to shore up a midfield that has often been too porous. But the question of fit looms large. If United can tailor their system to Ugarte’s strengths, he could be a valuable asset. However, if the team’s style evolves in a direction that demands more from its midfielders in possession, Ugarte may struggle to keep up.

Ultimately, the decision to sign Ugarte will hinge on Erik ten Hag’s vision for the team