Report: Tottenham Lenghty Injury List Latest Update

Tottenham Injury Update: Bentancur, Bissouma, and Forster Latest News

As Tottenham prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton, injury concerns continue to dominate the headlines. While some players are making their way back to fitness, others remain sidelined. Here’s the latest update on key Tottenham injuries, including potential return dates.

Bentancur Facing Concussion Protocol After Leicester Clash

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to miss the weekend’s match against Everton after suffering a serious head injury during Monday’s draw with Leicester City. The Argentine international collided with Abdul Fatawu, resulting in a nasty head clash that saw Bentancur unconscious on the pitch.

Following the incident, Bentancur received medical attention on the field, including oxygen, before being stretchered off. Post-match, manager Ange Postecoglou provided a reassuring update, confirming that Bentancur was “conscious and communicating” and had travelled back with the team. However, due to concussion protocols, Bentancur is highly unlikely to feature in the upcoming fixture.

Potential return date: Unknown

Bissouma Back in Contention After Suspension

Yves Bissouma, who missed Tottenham’s opening Premier League match against Leicester City due to a club-imposed suspension, is now available for selection. Bissouma was suspended after footage surfaced of him inhaling laughing gas, a lapse in judgement that prompted swift disciplinary action from the club.

Speaking before the Leicester game, Postecoglou emphasised the need for Bissouma to rebuild trust within the squad. Although Bissouma has apologised publicly, it remains uncertain whether he will be included in the matchday squad against Everton, as the manager weighs his options.

Potential return date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Forster Nearing Matchday Squad Return

In more positive news for Tottenham, goalkeeper Fraser Forster has resumed first-team training and is on track for a return to the matchday squad. Forster’s recovery has progressed well, and he could be back in action before the end of August.

Postecoglou mentioned that Forster, alongside Richarlison, has completed a good block of training and is expected to be in a strong position for the season ahead. Tottenham fans will be eager to see the experienced shot-stopper back on the pitch soon.

Potential return date: Late August 2024

Conclusion

Tottenham’s injury list presents a mix of setbacks and hopeful returns as they prepare to host Everton. While the absence of Bentancur is a significant blow, the return of Bissouma and Forster offers some respite. Ange Postecoglou will need to carefully manage his squad as the season progresses, ensuring key players are ready for the challenges ahead.