Burnley Target Man Utd Player to Replace Fulham Bound Midfielder

Burnley’s Pursuit of Mejbri Could Aid Man Utd’s Transfer Plans

As the summer transfer window nears its conclusion, Manchester United find themselves in a familiar position, balancing incoming deals while trying to offload surplus players. Amid the usual flurry of last-minute negotiations, Burnley’s interest in Hannibal Mejbri presents a potential solution for both clubs. According to The Mirror, the Championship side is targeting the 21-year-old Tunisian midfielder as they seek to replace the Fulham-bound Sander Berge.

Mejbri’s Future in Doubt at Old Trafford

Hannibal Mejbri has had a challenging time establishing himself at Manchester United, despite showing promise during his youth career. Having entered the final year of his contract, Mejbri is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. His time on loan at Sevilla last season yielded only six appearances, and it appears that his future lies away from Manchester.

Burnley’s interest in Mejbri could provide a lifeline for both the player and United. A cash deal would be the preferred outcome for the Red Devils, who are eager to streamline their squad ahead of the new season. With Burnley also signing Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys to strengthen their defence, their pursuit of Mejbri signals intent to bolster their midfield options as well.

McTominay’s Situation and United’s Midfield Conundrum

Scott McTominay’s potential exit has also been a topic of discussion this summer, with Fulham previously expressing interest. However, a deal could not be reached, leading the Cottagers to pursue Sander Berge instead. McTominay, who has been linked with Napoli, remains a United player for now, but no deal appears imminent despite ongoing talks with the Serie A side.

This leaves Erik ten Hag with a bit of a conundrum. While the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is ongoing, United will not meet the French club’s £51 million asking price. Instead, a loan-to-buy deal could be on the cards, as United look for a midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the holding role.

Ugarte, who is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, has not featured in PSG’s opening fixtures, further fuelling speculation that a deal could be close. However, with other midfield targets like Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge already moving elsewhere, United’s options are narrowing.

Burnley’s Ambitions and United’s Transfer Strategy

Burnley’s pursuit of Mejbri aligns with their broader strategy of adding young talent to their ranks. Having secured Bashir Humphreys from Chelsea, the Clarets are also looking to reinforce their midfield following Berge’s departure. Mejbri, with his potential and versatility, could be a valuable asset for a side aiming to challenge for promotion.

For Manchester United, facilitating Mejbri’s departure could provide much-needed clarity in their midfield setup. While the club remains focused on bringing in Ugarte, the sale of Mejbri could ease some of the pressure on Ten Hag to trim his squad and finance future deals.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The developments around Hannibal Mejbri and Scott McTominay are a mixed bag. On the one hand, Mejbri’s potential move to Burnley could free up space in the squad, which is crucial as Erik ten Hag looks to finalise his midfield options. The young Tunisian, despite his promise, hasn’t quite made the impact many had hoped for, and a move away seems the best option for all parties involved.

However, the situation with McTominay remains uncertain. While the Scotland international has had his moments at United, it’s clear that he might not fit into Ten Hag’s long-term plans. Napoli’s interest suggests that McTominay still has plenty of admirers, but with no deal imminent, it’s a case of wait and see.

The real excitement, though, comes from United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan midfielder seems like the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the holding role, offering the kind of tenacity and ball-winning ability that United have lacked in recent seasons. While the price tag remains a sticking point, a loan-to-buy deal could be a smart move, especially if PSG lower their demands.

Overall, these developments suggest that United are actively working to shape their squad for the season ahead. Fans will be hoping that Ten Hag can bring in the right reinforcements while ensuring that the club doesn’t lose valuable assets in the process.