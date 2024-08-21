Ornstein: Newcastle Shift Defender Focus After Palace Stalemate

Newcastle United Explore Centre-Back Alternatives as Guehi Talks Stall

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi appears to have hit a snag, with multiple bids, including a £60 million offer plus £5 million in add-ons, rejected by the London club. Palace’s valuation of Guehi, reportedly around £70 million, has led Newcastle to explore other options as they seek to bolster their defence for the upcoming season. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic.

While the door remains open for Guehi, Newcastle are intensifying their search for alternatives. One potential target is Edmond Tapsoba, the highly regarded Bayer Leverkusen centre-back. The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international has been on the radar of several top European clubs, and his impressive performances for Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League final last season, have only heightened his appeal.

In addition to Tapsoba, Newcastle have also expressed interest in France international Axel Disasi. The 26-year-old defender joined Chelsea from Monaco last summer but had a mixed first season in the Premier League, making 44 appearances in all competitions. Disasi missed pre-season due to a hernia operation, which may impact his availability early in the new campaign.

Guehi, who joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021, has quickly established himself as a key figure at Selhurst Park, even earning the vice-captaincy. His leadership qualities and solid defensive displays have made him a sought-after player, but Newcastle’s failure to meet Palace’s demands has forced them to consider other options.

As the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, Newcastle’s search for a reliable centre-back continues. Whether they can strike a deal for Guehi or pivot to alternatives like Tapsoba or Disasi will be crucial in shaping their defensive line for the season ahead.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Newcastle United supporters, the ongoing saga surrounding the pursuit of Marc Guehi is undoubtedly frustrating. The club’s ambition to secure a top-class defender is clear, but the refusal to meet Crystal Palace’s valuation of Guehi has left fans feeling disappointed. After all, Guehi’s performances at Selhurst Park have shown that he could be the ideal addition to Newcastle’s backline—a young, dynamic centre-back with leadership qualities.

However, the alternatives being considered also come with their own set of uncertainties. Edmond Tapsoba, while impressive in the Bundesliga, has yet to be tested in the Premier League. His transition to English football might not be as seamless as hoped, especially considering the physicality and pace of the league. Axel Disasi, on the other hand, is coming off a challenging season at Chelsea, and his recent injury history raises concerns about his fitness and consistency.

From a fan’s perspective, there is a sense of urgency. Newcastle’s defence, though solid last season, needs reinforcement if the club is to challenge for higher honours. The failure to land a primary target like Guehi feels like a missed opportunity, and while the alternatives may suffice, they don’t quite inspire the same level of confidence. As the transfer window ticks down, Newcastle fans are left hoping that the club’s contingency plans will be enough to secure the defensive stability required for the season ahead.