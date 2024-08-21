Everton Close to Re-Signing Asmir Begovic to Bolster Goalkeeper Options

Asmir Begovic Set for Everton Return After QPR Spell – What Does This Mean for the Toffees?

Everton are close to completing the return of former goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a free transfer. As reported by Patrick Boyland in The Athletic, Begovic is set to undergo a medical this week. If everything proceeds smoothly, Begovic could be ready to feature as early as Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

This move raises several interesting points for Everton supporters, especially considering the timing of the transfer and the situation surrounding Everton’s goalkeeping department. The 37-year-old, who was previously at Everton from 2021 to 2023, is now set to provide reliable back-up for Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia, the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

Experience and Reliability: The Begovic Factor

Begovic’s return may not be a headline-grabber, but it is a sensible piece of business for Everton. At 37, the Bosnian keeper brings a wealth of experience to the squad, which will prove vital over the course of a demanding season. With 256 Premier League appearances under his belt, for clubs such as Stoke City, Chelsea, and Portsmouth, Begovic’s presence alone will be reassuring for Sean Dyche.

“Should no problems arise during the medical, a deal is expected to be concluded quickly,” Boyland writes, suggesting Everton are keen to wrap up this move in good time for the weekend. The hope is that Begovic will be available for selection against Spurs on Saturday – a timely arrival after Everton’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture.

The State of Everton’s Goalkeeping Department

With Andy Lonergan departing this summer and two young goalkeepers, Billy Crellin and Harry Tyrer, possibly seeking loan moves for first-team experience, Begovic’s arrival makes sense. He offers dependable back-up for Pickford while allowing Everton’s promising youngsters to develop elsewhere. This type of transfer ensures stability, a valuable commodity at Goodison Park, especially when the club is looking to bolster their squad with more impactful signings.

Begovic will add depth to the goalkeeping roster without disrupting the established pecking order. His presence should allow Pickford to perform with greater peace of mind, knowing that there is experienced cover behind him.

What Does This Mean for Everton’s Squad Depth?

Everton are still reeling from their poor performance in the opening fixture of the Premier League, and the focus remains on bolstering their squad. Begovic may not be the solution to their defensive frailties, but his presence adds a layer of experience to a team that will need all the help it can get this season.

This transfer should also allow Everton’s younger goalkeepers to seek valuable playing time on loan, perhaps in the Championship or lower divisions. As Boyland suggests, “Begovic’s potential arrival may open up the prospect of at least one of Everton’s young ‘keepers — Billy Crellin and Harry Tyrer — leaving on loan.” Such moves could be crucial for their development, ensuring the club’s future in goal is secure beyond the immediate season.

Begovic’s stint with QPR last season, where he managed 13 clean sheets in 46 appearances, demonstrates that he still has plenty to offer. His form could provide reassurance in cup competitions or if Pickford were to suffer an injury.

A Sensible Signing in Turbulent Times

While Everton fans will likely be clamouring for attacking reinforcements, the return of Begovic should be seen as a practical and necessary addition. Everton’s start to the season has already highlighted areas of concern, but by ensuring their goalkeeping options are solidified, the club can focus their energy on bolstering other areas of the squad.

As Patrick Boyland notes, Begovic’s medical is the final step before his re-signing is confirmed. If successful, the Bosnian will be a valuable veteran presence at Goodison Park this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a sceptical Everton fan’s perspective, the return of Asmir Begovic might be seen as somewhat underwhelming. While the Bosnian goalkeeper brings experience and reliability, it does little to address the real concerns within the squad. Many fans would argue that the goalkeeping department is one of the few areas that doesn’t require urgent attention, especially with Jordan Pickford firmly established as the No. 1.

The team’s defensive issues were glaringly apparent in their defeat against Brighton, and the arrival of a 37-year-old back-up keeper doesn’t exactly inspire hope for significant improvement. Furthermore, fans might question the club’s ambition, as they see other teams reinforcing with marquee signings while Everton opt for a free transfer of a veteran.

While Begovic offers solid back-up, his signing feels like a stop-gap solution rather than a strategic move for the future. Everton supporters are hoping for more impactful additions in attack and midfield to address the glaring weaknesses that have plagued the team for multiple seasons. So while Begovic may be welcomed back, it’s clear this signing alone won’t be enough to allay concerns about the club’s overall trajectory this season.