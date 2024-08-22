Preview: Chelsea’s First Test in Europe Under Maresca Tonight

Chelsea vs Servette: How to Catch the Europa Conference League Play-Off

Maresca’s European Debut

Tonight marks a significant milestone for Enzo Maresca as he leads Chelsea in his first European match as the club’s manager. The encounter against Swiss club Servette in the Europa Conference League represents not just another game, but the beginning of what many hope will be a successful campaign in this season’s competition.

Navigating Early Challenges

Despite not being televised, Chelsea’s clash with Servette at Stamford Bridge is pivotal. The game comes amidst heavy scrutiny off the pitch, making a strong start in the tournament even more crucial. Maresca acknowledged the mixed performances in their recent outing against Manchester City, emphasizing that “it may not be a trophy Chelsea would have given much thought to a few years ago, but the landscape has changed now.”

Viewing Details for Chelsea Supporters

For fans eager to follow the game, traditional broadcast options are limited. No UK TV channels have secured the rights to air the Europa Conference League’s play-off round, leaving viewers to find alternative means.

Streaming the Game

Supporters can still catch all the action live through Chelsea TV. Access to the stream is available for a fee of £5, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the match as Chelsea seeks to assert their dominance early in the competition.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.