Report: Liverpool’s Late Transfer Moves Could Bolster Squad Depth Significantly

Liverpool Eye Hincapié Transfer as Mamardashvili Deal Nears Completion

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been a quiet one so far, with no senior signings made despite the club’s clear need for reinforcements. However, that could be about to change in the final days of the window. As reported by The Echo, Liverpool have received the green light to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Pierro Hincapié, while a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is close to being finalized.

Defensive Reinforcements Urgently Needed

Arne Slot’s Liverpool tenure began with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, but the match exposed the team’s need for additional depth, particularly in defence. Slot’s tactical adjustment at half-time, replacing Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate, highlighted the lack of options at his disposal. With Sepp van den Berg having departed for Brentford and Joe Gomez potentially following him out of Anfield, the need for reinforcements is undeniable.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has been linked with Liverpool, but with Newcastle United reportedly leading the race for his signature, Liverpool may need to look elsewhere. That’s where Pierro Hincapié comes in. The Ecuadorian international has been linked with the Reds in the past, and with Atletico Madrid now focusing on signing Clement Lenglet, Liverpool could have a clear path to secure Hincapié’s services.

Hincapié and Mamardashvili: Key Targets

Hincapié’s versatility and ability to play both centrally and on the left side of defence make him an ideal candidate to bolster Liverpool’s backline. Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for £50 million, and while that’s a significant investment, it’s one Liverpool may need to make to ensure they have the depth required for a long and challenging season.

Meanwhile, the deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili appears to be nearing completion. The Georgian goalkeeper is expected to remain on loan at Valencia for the current season before joining Liverpool next summer. This move would provide Liverpool with a long-term solution between the posts, adding depth and competition for Alisson Becker.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Pierro Hincapié’s Performance Data and Stats

Pierro Hincapié has emerged as a prominent name in European football, and his performance data over the last 365 days offers a deep insight into his strengths and areas for improvement. The data provided by Fbref paints a picture of a centre-back who excels in certain facets of the game while showing room for growth in others.

Impressive Offensive Contributions

One of the standout aspects of Hincapié’s game is his contribution to the offensive phase. His Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) and Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) place him in the 96th and 95th percentiles, respectively. These statistics are remarkable for a centre-back, suggesting that Hincapié is a significant threat during set-pieces and can contribute meaningfully in attacking situations. His high percentile ranks in Assists and Shot-Creating Actions further underline his offensive capabilities.

Possession and Distribution

Hincapié’s ability to maintain possession and distribute the ball effectively is another key strength. He ranks in the 92nd percentile for Pass Completion and boasts an impressive 99th percentile in both Progressive Passes and Progressive Carries. These metrics highlight his confidence and competence in playing out from the back, making him an asset in possession-based systems. His success in these areas allows his team to build attacks from deeper positions, reducing the need for risky long balls.

Defensive Performance: A Mixed Bag

While Hincapié excels offensively and in possession, his defensive stats tell a more nuanced story. His percentages for Clearances, Tackles and Interceptions (Tkl+Int), and Aerial Duels Won are all relatively low, indicating areas where he could improve. Specifically, his 40th percentile rank in Aerial Duels suggests vulnerability in aerial challenges, a crucial aspect of defending, particularly in the Premier League. Additionally, his Blocks stat at the 76th percentile shows some competence, but it may not be enough to offset his lower ranks in other defensive areas.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signings of Hincapié and Mamardashvili are both encouraging and necessary. The team’s lack of depth, particularly in defence, has been a concern for some time. While Konate and Van Dijk form a strong partnership, the options behind them are limited, and injuries or suspensions could leave Liverpool vulnerable.

Hincapié’s arrival would add much-needed depth and versatility to the backline. His ability to play in multiple positions could prove invaluable, especially in a season where Liverpool will be competing on multiple fronts. However, his defensive stats suggest there is room for improvement, particularly in aerial duels and one-on-one situations. Integrating him into the Premier League could take time, but his potential is undeniable.

The signing of Mamardashvili is a strategic move for the future. Alisson remains the undisputed number one, but having a young, talented goalkeeper waiting in the wings ensures that Liverpool are prepared for the long term. This approach reflects the club’s forward-thinking strategy, focusing not just on immediate needs but also on building for the future.

While these potential signings are positive steps, there is still work to be done. Liverpool’s midfield could also benefit from reinforcements, and with just days left in the window, fans will be hoping for a few more additions to strengthen the squad.