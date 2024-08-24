Mikel Arteta Prioritises Transfer Business Over New Arsenal Contract

Arteta’s Arsenal Future: Contract Talks Set for Post-Transfer Window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that discussions over a new contract with the club will commence once the transfer window closes. With his current deal expiring at the end of this season, there seems little cause for concern among the Gunners faithful. Arteta, 42, enjoys a strong rapport with the club’s hierarchy, and the focus for now remains on transfer business.

Transfer Focus Takes Priority

“The focus has been on the transfer window,” Arteta explained when asked about his contract situation. “We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment.”

Since taking over at the Emirates in 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into Premier League contenders, leading the team to two consecutive second-place finishes. His tenure has been defined by both challenges and success, and Arteta remains deeply appreciative of the position he finds himself in.

“I am very grateful first of all for where I’m sitting and the people I work with every single day because it’s really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision,” he said, highlighting the importance of unity at the club. “It’s something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It’s very exciting and I am very excited about it.”

Arsenal’s Transfer Moves

In the meantime, Arsenal has been active in the transfer market. The club secured the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori in a deal worth £42 million. Simultaneously, Emile Smith Rowe has been sold to Fulham for a fee that could rise to £34 million. Arteta’s attention to squad dynamics doesn’t end there; the Gunners have reportedly agreed to a deal in principle with Real Sociedad for midfielder Mikel Merino. Forward Eddie Nketiah is also in talks with Nottingham Forest regarding a potential move to the City Ground.

Staying Ready for Surprises

Arteta is well aware that the final days of the transfer window can bring surprises, and he has urged Arsenal to remain vigilant. “We have to because anything can happen both ways,” he cautioned. “You have to be ready and especially in the last week [of the transfer window]. You have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared.”

As the transfer window draws to a close on Friday, 30 August, Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching both on and off the pitch, with an eye on new signings and Arteta’s impending contract talks.