Enzo Maresca grapples with Chelsea’s oversized squad before transfer window closes

Chelsea’s Squad Dilemma: Maresca Faces Tough Decisions as Transfer Deadline Looms

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has expressed concerns over the club’s bloated squad as the transfer window edges towards its close. With 11 new signings this summer, the Blues’ senior squad has ballooned to over 40 players, creating a significant selection headache for Maresca.

Squad Size Conundrum

Earlier this week, Maresca revealed that a group of around 15 players, including England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, have been relegated to training away from the main first-team group. He emphasised the difficulty of managing such a large contingent: “At the moment, with the squad that we have, I am working with 22, 23 or 21 players – not with the 42 players, otherwise it is impossible,” he said. “It is impossible for any manager in the world to make a session with 45 players. It’s impossible. You cannot do that.”

Sterling’s Uncertain Future

Raheem Sterling, notably absent from Maresca’s inaugural Premier League squad, also missed out on Chelsea’s Europa Conference League play-off first-leg win against Servette. His exclusion has fuelled speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge, with his representatives seeking “clarity” on his role within the team. Maresca, however, insists that his position has already been made clear.

Reports suggest that Crystal Palace are interested in the 29-year-old, with Aston Villa also linked to a potential move. Palace manager Oliver Glasner added to the intrigue, stating, “Sterling is a fantastic player, but that doesn’t mean he will be a Crystal Palace player. I don’t know what’s happening with him.”

Gallagher Departs, Broja Next?

The summer shake-up has already seen England midfielder Conor Gallagher depart for Atletico Madrid, a move that has divided Chelsea fans. Meanwhile, another home-grown star, Armando Broja, is poised for a loan switch to Ipswich, with an obligation to buy clause attached.

Further Uncertainties

As the transfer window draws to a close, several other players face uncertain futures, including Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka. Maresca remains optimistic about finding resolutions for all involved. “I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don’t like and because there is one week, or 10 days, left of the transfer window, hopefully, we can find solutions for all of them,” he said.

However, the Chelsea boss acknowledged the potential pitfalls of unresolved issues: “When you find solutions, everyone is happy. When you don’t find a solution, then you can create some problems.”

As the 30 August deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Maresca and Chelsea to see how they navigate this challenging period.