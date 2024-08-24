Report: Striker Leaves Crystal Palace for Leicester in £5m Move

Jordan Ayew Joins Leicester: Boost for Foxes’ Attack

Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace, a move that could provide a significant boost to the Foxes’ attacking options. The 32-year-old has penned a two-year contract, with the initial fee set at £5m, potentially rising to £8m with add-ons.

Ayew’s Time at Crystal Palace

Ayew’s six-year stint at Crystal Palace saw him make 212 appearances and net 23 goals. His tenure at Palace began with a loan spell in 2018, and he quickly became a reliable presence in their attack. His final appearance for the Eagles came in their 2-1 defeat to Brentford, where he featured as a second-half substitute.

We’re pleased to announce the signing of striker Jordan Ayew ✍️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 23, 2024

Leicester’s New Arrivals

Joining Ayew at the King Power Stadium is Oliver Skipp, who arrived earlier this week from Tottenham Hotspur for £20m. Both signings underline Leicester’s intent to strengthen their squad following promotion back to the Premier League. Steve Cooper, Leicester’s manager, had openly expressed his desire to bolster his attacking options, and Ayew’s arrival addresses that need.

Ayew’s Excitement for the Future

Speaking about his move, Ayew said, “I’m very happy to be here and proud. The club worked hard to bring me in, and it happened quickly. I’m eager to get started and help the team achieve their goals.” At 32, Ayew remains committed to improving and contributing to the team’s success under Cooper’s leadership.

Next Steps for Leicester

Leicester kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Spurs, with Jamie Vardy securing the equaliser. The Foxes now look ahead to their next match, traveling to Fulham on Saturday.