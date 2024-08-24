Revealed: Rangers Set for Huge Boost as Ibrox Return Looms

Rangers’ Potential Early Return to Ibrox Stadium: A Glimpse into the Future

Amid ongoing renovations at Ibrox Stadium, Rangers’ stint at Hampden Park could be nearing its end, with a potential early return on the horizon, as suggested by manager Philippe Clement. The Glasgow giants have temporarily relocated their home fixtures to the national stadium, with Ross County’s upcoming visit possibly marking the last of these detours. The Rangers chairman, John Bennett, had previously marked the home game against Hibernian on 28 September as a target for the return to Ibrox, but Clement hinted at an even earlier comeback, possibly for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee.

“Nothing can be confirmed until it is sure, but people are working really hard to make it as fast as possible,” Clement stated, underscoring the uncertainty but also the intense efforts to expedite the return.

Challenges in the Renovation Process

The renovation of the Copland Stand has been the primary reason behind Rangers’ temporary shift to Hampden Park. With external contractors in the mix, the club doesn’t hold all the cards. “There’s a possibility but not a certainty,” Clement remarked, highlighting the complexities involved in such large-scale projects. Despite these challenges, there’s a concerted push from within the club to minimize the transition period. “All the club has been pushing to make sure this transition period is as short as possible – that we could go back to Ibrox as quick as possible – and they are still doing,” he added.

Transfer Market Tensions at Ibrox

The current transfer window has stirred up its own set of challenges for Rangers. Speculations around player movements have been rife, with media stories focusing on potential exits and arrivals. However, Clement chose to remain tight-lipped on these matters, focusing instead on the practicalities of managing the team during this period. The financial balancing act is a tricky one, with the club needing to manage high wages from the past while aiming to onboard players with more sustainable financial demands.

“When it comes to signing players, if nobody left, then it’s going to be very difficult,” Clement admitted, indicating a tight correlation between outgoing and incoming transfers.

Focus on Player Futures

The futures of midfielders Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are particularly in the spotlight, with neither currently training with the first team. Clement’s stance is clear, with both players seemingly set to part ways with the club. “I speak not only of Rangers, it is more Scotland,” Clement said, reflecting on Cantwell’s situation and the broader implications for his career. The decision-making process around player assignments, including why Hagi has been playing for Rangers’ B team while Cantwell has not, remains outside of Clement’s direct control.