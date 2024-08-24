Player Ratings: Pedro’s Header Seals Dramatic Win Over Man United

Premier League Showdown: Brighton’s Late Winner Stuns Man United

In an enthralling Premier League encounter, Brighton sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United with a stoppage-time goal from Joao Pedro at the Amex Stadium.

Opening Moves and Early Exchanges

The match commenced with both teams cautiously probing each other’s defences. Manchester United appeared more threatening in the early stages, with Diogo Dalot delivering a superb cross that nearly resulted in a goal. Despite their efforts, United’s early dominance failed to break Brighton’s resolve.

Brighton Strikes First

Danny Welbeck, the former United striker, made his mark by capitalising on a lapse in United’s defence to open the scoring. The goal, a result of precise teamwork and sharp execution, set the tone for a match where every opportunity was crucial. Despite United’s attempts to respond quickly, they found themselves trailing at the break.

Second-Half Surge and United’s Response

As the second half unfolded, Manchester United intensified their attack, leading to an equaliser through a deflected shot from Amad Diallo. The match then swung with chances at both ends. Brighton nearly added a second but was denied by the woodwork, keeping United in the game. United had a goal disallowed for offside as Garnacho’s shot deflected off teammate Joshua Zirkzee as the ball crossed the line.

Climactic Finish

Just as the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Brighton launched one final attack. Substitute Simon Adingra delivered a perfect cross to Joao Pedro, who headed home to snatch a late victory, leaving United’s players and fans heartbroken.

Player Ratings

Brighton

Jason Steele (GK): 6/10

Joel Veltman (RB): 5/10

Jan Paul van Hecke (CB): 6/10

Lewis Dunk (CB): 5/10

Jack Hinshelwood (LB): 6.5/10

James Milner (DM): 7.5/10

Billy Gilmour (DM): 7.5/10

Yankuba Minteh (RW): 5.5/10

Joao Pedro (AM): 8.5/10

Kaoru Mitoma (LW): 5/10

Danny Welbeck (ST): 8/10

Substitutes:

Carlos Baleba: 6.5/10

Julio Enciso: 6/10

Simon Adingra: 7/10

Manchester United

Andre Onana (GK): 6/10

Noussair Mazraoui (RB): 7.5/10

Harry Maguire (CB): 4/10

Lisandro Martinez (CB): 5/10

Diogo Dalot (LB): 7/10

Casemiro (DM): 6/10

Kobbie Mainoo (DM): 6/10

Amad Diallo (RW): 6.5/10

Mason Mount (AM): 5/10

Marcus Rashford (LW): 4/10

Bruno Fernandes (ST): 7/10

Substitutes: