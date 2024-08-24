Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers Responds to Kyogo Furuhashi to Man City ‘Gossip’

Kyogo Furuhashi and Man City Rumours: Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers Clears the Air

In the whirlwind world of football transfers, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has firmly addressed the swirling rumours linking Kyogo Furuhashi to Manchester City. Amidst the frenzy of speculation, Rodgers has maintained a clear stance, ensuring focus remains on the team’s immediate objectives.

Celtic’s Response to Transfer Gossip

Rodgers, who has led Celtic with a calm and strategic approach, reiterated that there has been no formal approach from Manchester City for Kyogo Furuhashi. Despite the media buzz suggesting that the 29-year-old Japanese international might be a target for the Premier League champions, Rodgers emphasised the importance of focusing on the player’s recovery and performance.

Kyogo, a pivotal figure for Celtic since his arrival in Glasgow in 2021, has been out due to a shoulder issue but is set to return for the upcoming match against St Mirren. Rodgers highlighted, “Naturally it comes and we just deal with it. But there’s been nothing from Man City. It’s obviously rumour and gossip.” He added that his communication with Kyogo has not been clouded by these rumours, focusing instead on his recovery and training performance.

Kyogo’s Impact and Recovery

Since joining Celtic, Kyogo has notched up 51 goals, becoming a fan favourite and a key player in Rodgers’ setup. His imminent return to the field is highly anticipated, especially after missing action in the Scottish League Cup victory against Hibernian. Rodgers shared his relief and optimism regarding Kyogo’s recovery, stating, “Most importantly for me is he is now back feeling comfortable on the grass. He has been brilliant in training the last couple of days and he will be available for the weekend.”

Transfer Window Dynamics at Celtic

With the transfer window nearing its climax, Rodgers hinted at a possible flurry of activity but remained mostly tight-lipped about specific movements. However, he did mention there have been a number of offers for midfielder Matt O’Riley, acknowledging his professionalism amidst the speculation. Potential departures for winger Mikey Johnston and centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke were also touched upon, though Rodgers seemed more intent on enhancing his squad’s depth and quality.

“I’m really happy with the squad at this moment, with our quality, and on a human level because they are a privilege to work with,” he remarked. The ambition to elevate Celtic’s presence on both domestic and European stages was clear as Rodgers expressed, “I don’t want us to be a team that just participates in the Champions League, takes the money and goes back out. We want to be in there competing and for that you need to have improvements.”

Looking Ahead: Celtic’s Strategic Focus

As the transfer saga continues to unfold, Celtic’s focus under Rodgers is unwavering. The team is preparing not just for the next game but also for the challenges that lie beyond. Rodgers’ vision for Celtic extends beyond mere participation in tournaments; he aims to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels, underscored by strategic enhancements to the team’s composition.

In conclusion, while the rumours of Kyogo’s move to Man City make headlines, Celtic and Rodgers remain rooted in their strategic goals and player welfare, ensuring that speculation does not distract from their pursuit of excellence on the field.