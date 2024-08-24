Report: Dyche Utilises Loans to Boost Goalkeeper Options

Sean Dyche’s Pragmatic Approach to Transfers and Loans

Everton’s summer transfer window has seen a familiar face return to Goodison Park, with the re-signing of veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. This strategic move by manager Sean Dyche reflects his broader philosophy of squad management, particularly when it comes to balancing experience with the development of young talent.

Begovic’s Role in Everton’s Squad Restructure

Begovic, now 37, returns to Everton after a year away from the club, signing a one-year contract. During his first stint from 2021 to 2023, Begovic made 10 appearances, and while his return may seem surprising to some, Dyche’s reasoning is clear. Speaking on the decision, Dyche said, “Mainly it’s to allow the other keepers to go out. We need cover obviously. Asmir knows that with his experience and knowledge of the club.”

This move is less about Begovic becoming a regular starter and more about facilitating the development of Everton’s younger goalkeepers, Billy Crellin and Harry Tyrer. Dyche’s plan is to allow these promising talents to go out on loan and gain valuable experience. Tyrer, for example, had a successful loan spell at Chesterfield last season, where he made 42 appearances and helped the club secure promotion back to the Football League.

Focus on Loans and Development

Dyche’s focus on loans highlights his commitment to nurturing young players while ensuring Everton maintains a solid backbone of experienced professionals. “We’ve got to keep the development programme, try to get players out there and improve. Can they go out, get experience, and then push?” Dyche remarked, underlining his long-term vision for the club.

With Begovic providing reliable cover alongside Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia, Everton can afford to send Crellin and Tyrer out on loan, knowing they are in safe hands at the back. Dyche’s emphasis on development through loans is a testament to his understanding of the bigger picture, where short-term gains are balanced with the long-term growth of the squad.

Dyche’s Tactical Challenges and Youth Integration

Everton’s start to the 2023/24 season hasn’t been without its challenges. Injuries and suspensions have tested the depth of Dyche’s squad, particularly after Ashley Young’s sending-off against Brighton & Hove Albion. The manager admitted that for their next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, he might only have 14 senior players available.

Yet, Dyche remains pragmatic, always looking for solutions. Reflecting on last season’s final day survival win over Bournemouth, where Everton named a bench that was one man short, Dyche insisted he prefers to use all available spots, even if it means including young players. “I prefer to put kids on there who can at least get experience or a feel of it, whether they’re game ready or not,” he said.

This approach, while cautious, shows Dyche’s commitment to giving young players a taste of first-team football, even if they might not see action on the pitch. It’s about building familiarity and confidence, elements that will be crucial for their future development.

As Everton navigate a challenging season, Dyche’s strategy of blending experience with youth development, and his use of the loan system, could be key to both short-term survival and long-term success.