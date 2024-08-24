Report: Al-Hilal Close to Signing Manchester City Defender

João Cancelo Set for Al-Hilal Move as Manchester City Agree Transfer

Manchester City and Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of João Cancelo, with the Portuguese full-back edging closer to a move to the Saudi Pro League. According to GFFN, Cancelo, 30, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, is no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite his preference for a return to Barcelona, Cancelo’s path to Catalonia has been blocked by the financial constraints facing the La Liga giants. With Barça unable to prioritise a move for the versatile defender, Cancelo has reluctantly opened negotiations with Al-Hilal. The Saudi club, keen to bolster their squad, is now close to securing the services of the former Inter Milan player.

Cancelo’s hesitation in finalising the deal highlights his initial reluctance to make the move to the Middle East. However, negotiations have picked up pace, and the Portuguese international is now nearing an agreement on personal terms, with a reported salary of $18 million awaiting him in the Gulf state.

Financial Factors Force Barcelona Out of the Running

Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties have severely hampered their ability to compete for Cancelo’s signature. This has opened the door for Al-Hilal, who are offering a lucrative package that appears too good to refuse. While Cancelo may have preferred to stay in Europe, the prospect of a significant payday in Saudi Arabia has tipped the scales in Al-Hilal’s favour.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

On one hand, Cancelo’s departure is understandable. His time at the Etihad has been turbulent, especially in recent seasons where his form and relationship with Pep Guardiola seemed to wane. With the club’s ever-evolving tactical demands, it’s clear that Cancelo’s versatility, once a prized asset, is no longer seen as essential.

However, it’s hard not to feel a pang of disappointment that such a talented player is moving to Saudi Arabia rather than continuing to ply his trade in Europe. Cancelo has proven himself at the highest level, and while his exit may be necessary for the squad’s balance, seeing him take this step so soon feels premature. City fans would have hoped for a more fitting conclusion to his time in Europe.

From a financial perspective, this deal makes sense for all parties involved. Manchester City can recoup funds that could be reinvested in future transfers, and Cancelo stands to benefit significantly in terms of his salary. Still, there’s a sense that this move signals a shift in the football landscape, where top talent is increasingly lured by lucrative offers from non-European leagues.