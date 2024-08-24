Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings and Match Analysis

Arsenal Clinch Nervy Victory Over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, a match that encapsulated the tension and unpredictability of Premier League football. While the Gunners walked away with three valuable points, they were far from comfortable throughout the 90 minutes. Missed chances by Villa and a standout performance from Arsenal’s goalkeeper, David Raya, played crucial roles in the outcome. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey ultimately sealed the victory, but the match was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Leandro Trossard's first TOUCH of the game for Arsenal 🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/5CSdbVi4aD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

Missed Opportunities for Aston Villa

Aston Villa will undoubtedly feel they could have taken more from this fixture. From the outset, Unai Emery’s men were determined to test Arsenal’s resolve. The game’s first significant opportunity fell to Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who failed to convert a golden chance. Gabriel’s lapse in concentration allowed Leon Bailey to pounce, setting up Watkins, but the striker dragged his shot wide from close range.

This would not be the last time Watkins rued a missed opportunity. In the second half, after Amadou Onana’s deflected strike hit the crossbar, Watkins found himself one-on-one with David Raya. The Arsenal keeper pulled off a remarkable save to deny what seemed a certain goal. These missed chances would prove costly for Villa as the game progressed.

Arsenal’s Moment of Fortune

Despite controlling nearly 70% of possession in the first half, Arsenal struggled to break down Villa’s disciplined defence. Bukayo Saka had the visitors’ best chance early on, cutting inside to force a sharp save from Emiliano Martinez. Yet, Arsenal lacked their usual cutting edge in the final third, and the first half ended with Villa appearing the more dangerous side.

However, football can often turn on small margins, and that’s precisely what happened in the 67th minute. Leandro Trossard, who had just come on as a substitute, found himself in the right place at the right time. Saka’s cut-back bounced fortuitously into Trossard’s path, and the Belgian made no mistake with his first-time finish to give Arsenal the lead.

Partey Seals the Win

Villa’s response was spirited, but they could not find a way past Raya and Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners doubled their lead ten minutes later, thanks to a speculative effort from Thomas Partey. The midfielder’s strike from range appeared routine, but Martinez misjudged the shot, allowing it to slip into the net.

While Villa pushed forward in search of a way back into the game, William Saliba’s last-ditch challenge on Jacob Ramsey ensured Arsenal would leave with a clean sheet. The Gunners may not have been at their best, but they showed the resilience required to grind out a result on the road in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Defensive Backbone

One of the standout performers of the match was Arsenal’s William Saliba. The French centre-back was immense, thwarting Villa’s attacks time and again. His crucial intervention late in the game to deny Ramsey epitomised his composure and defensive acumen. It was no surprise that Saliba was named the player of the match, as his contributions were vital in securing the three points.

WHAT. A. SAVE. World-class from David Raya! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XJQVTwE7ef — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

David Raya also deserves special mention. His acrobatic save to deny Watkins after Onana’s strike hit the bar was one of the key moments of the match. While questions have been raised about Raya’s distribution, there can be no doubt about his shot-stopping ability, as evidenced by his performance in this match.

Unai Emery’s Tactical Approach

Unai Emery’s tactical setup was effective in stifling Arsenal’s attacking play for long periods. Villa’s midfield, led by Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana, was combative and industrious, ensuring that Arsenal’s creative outlets were limited. Leon Bailey, too, was a constant threat, working tirelessly both defensively and offensively.

However, Emery will be left to ponder what might have been. Villa created enough chances to win the game but lacked the clinical finishing required at this level. The fine margins of Premier League football were on full display, and Villa learned a harsh lesson in not capitalising on their opportunities.

Arteta’s Tactical Tweaks Pay Off

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, demonstrated his tactical nous with timely substitutions that changed the course of the game. Bringing on Trossard proved to be a masterstroke, as the Belgian winger immediately made an impact. Arteta’s decision to shift the dynamic on Arsenal’s left side paid dividends as Villa struggled to adjust to the fresh legs and direct approach of the substitute.

Despite not being at their best, Arsenal’s ability to secure a result away from home speaks volumes about their potential to challenge for honours this season. The Gunners will need to continue grinding out results like this if they are to remain in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Player Ratings: Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez (GK) : 5/10 – Could have done better with Partey’s strike.

: 5/10 – Could have done better with Partey’s strike. Matty Cash (RB) : N/A – Substituted early due to injury.

: N/A – Substituted early due to injury. Ezri Konsa (CB) : 6/10 – Competent defensively but lacked forward thrust.

: 6/10 – Competent defensively but lacked forward thrust. Pau Torres (CB) : 6/10 – Alert and composed, but ultimately couldn’t prevent Arsenal’s goals.

: 6/10 – Alert and composed, but ultimately couldn’t prevent Arsenal’s goals. Lucas Digne (LB) : 7/10 – Disciplined and focused on nullifying Saka’s threat.

: 7/10 – Disciplined and focused on nullifying Saka’s threat. Leon Bailey (RM) : 7/10 – Worked tirelessly and was involved in most of Villa’s positive play.

: 7/10 – Worked tirelessly and was involved in most of Villa’s positive play. Amadou Onana (CM) : 7/10 – Battled well in midfield but fortunate not to see yellow.

: 7/10 – Battled well in midfield but fortunate not to see yellow. Youri Tielemans (CM) : 7/10 – A calming presence, orchestrating Villa’s midfield.

: 7/10 – A calming presence, orchestrating Villa’s midfield. John McGinn (LM) : 6/10 – Played his role well with energy and discipline.

: 6/10 – Played his role well with energy and discipline. Morgan Rogers (AM) : 7/10 – A key influence, driving Villa’s attacks forward.

: 7/10 – A key influence, driving Villa’s attacks forward. Ollie Watkins (ST): 5/10 – Missed crucial chances that could have changed the game.

Substitutes:

Kosta Nedeljkovic (16’ for Cash): 7/10

(16’ for Cash): 7/10 Jhon Duran (65’ for Watkins): 6/10

(65’ for Watkins): 6/10 Jacob Ramsey (65’ for McGinn): 6/10

(65’ for McGinn): 6/10 Ross Barkley (76’ for Onana): 6/10

(76’ for Onana): 6/10 Ian Maatsen (76’ for Digne): 6/10

Manager:

Unai Emery: 7/10 – His tactics were effective, but missed chances cost Villa.

"He gave us a headache now for the weekend!" 😅 Mikel Arteta speaks about the importance of squad depth after Leandro Trossard came on as a substitute and scored against Aston Villa 👥 pic.twitter.com/ublMtd1rRb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

Player Ratings: Arsenal

David Raya (GK) : 7/10 – Solid and made a crucial save to keep Arsenal in the lead.

: 7/10 – Solid and made a crucial save to keep Arsenal in the lead. Ben White (RB) : 6/10 – Steady performance but did not venture forward much.

: 6/10 – Steady performance but did not venture forward much. William Saliba (CB) : 8/10 – Commanding at the back and crucial to Arsenal’s clean sheet.

: 8/10 – Commanding at the back and crucial to Arsenal’s clean sheet. Gabriel (CB) : 5/10 – Unsettled at times, especially when pressed by Villa’s forwards.

: 5/10 – Unsettled at times, especially when pressed by Villa’s forwards. Jurrien Timber (LB) : 6/10 – Supported midfield well but lacked attacking impetus.

: 6/10 – Supported midfield well but lacked attacking impetus. Thomas Partey (DM) : 7/10 – Scored the second goal and shielded the defence effectively.

: 7/10 – Scored the second goal and shielded the defence effectively. Martin Odegaard (CM) : 7/10 – Creative force but lacked final product at times.

: 7/10 – Creative force but lacked final product at times. Declan Rice (CM) : 7/10 – Grew into the game, showing his quality with deep runs.

: 7/10 – Grew into the game, showing his quality with deep runs. Bukayo Saka (RW) : 7/10 – Provided the assist for Trossard’s goal and was a constant threat.

: 7/10 – Provided the assist for Trossard’s goal and was a constant threat. Kai Havertz (ST) : 5/10 – Struggled to influence the game in a meaningful way.

: 5/10 – Struggled to influence the game in a meaningful way. Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 5/10 – Found himself frustrated by Villa’s defence.

Substitutes:

Leandro Trossard (65’ for Martinelli): 7/10

(65’ for Martinelli): 7/10 Riccardo Calafiori (80’ for Timber): N/A

(80’ for Timber): N/A Reiss Nelson (88’ for Saka): N/A

Manager:

Mikel Arteta: 7/10 – His substitutions proved decisive in a closely fought match.

This match between Aston Villa and Arsenal highlighted the unpredictable nature of Premier League football. While Villa will feel they deserved more, Arsenal’s clinical edge and defensive resilience saw them over the line. As both teams continue their campaigns, these fine margins could make all the difference in their respective ambitions.