Rangers Thrash Ross County with Six-Goal Masterclass

Rampant Rangers Crush Ross County in Dominant Display

Rangers delivered a statement performance as they dismantled Ross County in a six-goal rout at Hampden, a week before the much-anticipated Old Firm derby. Philippe Clement’s side was in ruthless form, showcasing their quality and depth, leaving Ross County completely outclassed.

Dessers and Matondo Shine Bright

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian striker, opened the floodgates with a powerful finish after latching onto a precise through ball from Tom Lawrence. From that moment, Rangers seized total control, leaving Ross County chasing shadows.

Though Lawrence missed a golden chance to double the lead, Rabbi Matondo ensured Rangers had their second before the break, expertly cushioning in a cross from James Tavernier. It was a display of clinical finishing that Ross County simply had no answer to.

Second-Half Onslaught

After the interval, Rangers’ intensity remained relentless. Matondo, who was pivotal throughout, provided two assists in the second half. He set up Dessers for his second goal, marking his fifth strike in just six games, before laying off a perfect pass for Lawrence to roll past a helpless Ross Laidlaw.

Matondo continued to torment Ross County’s defence, adding a fifth for Rangers by turning in Vaclav Cerny’s cross. The humiliation for County was complete when substitute Danilo took advantage of some comical defending to poke home his first goal since November.

Dessers Silences Critics

Dessers’ brace has silenced his doubters for now, bringing his tally to 12 goals in his last 16 Premiership starts. Last season, it took him until mid-November to reach five goals, but this time around, the Nigerian forward has matched that total after just six games.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been searching for a full 90-minute performance, and his team delivered that in spades, securing the biggest win of the Belgian’s tenure. However, the joy of victory was slightly marred by an injury to Leon Balogun, which forced Dujon Sterling to fill in at centre-back for the entire second half.

Despite the injury setback, Clement and his players will head to Celtic Park brimming with confidence after this scintillating display. The upcoming derby will be a true test of Dessers’ form, as fans eagerly await to see if he can deliver on the biggest stage.

Ross County’s Woes Deepen

For Ross County, the defeat at Hampden, although expected, raises serious concerns. Don Cowie’s side was exposed repeatedly, particularly when possession was lost, leaving gaping holes in midfield that Rangers exploited mercilessly.

This defeat, combined with their recent shock League Cup exit to fourth-tier Spartans, has deepened the sense of crisis at the club. The manner of the loss, more than the scoreline itself, will be a significant worry for Cowie as his side was completely overwhelmed.

A glimmer of hope came from Ronan Hale, who tested Rangers’ goalkeeper Jack Butland with a fine effort and looked lively throughout. Hale’s four goals this term have been a rare positive for Ross County, and they will need him firing on all cylinders to avoid further struggles in the league.

Conclusion

Rangers were simply too strong for Ross County, and this dominant performance will boost their confidence ahead of their crucial upcoming fixtures. For County, the focus now shifts to stabilising their season after a bruising week. As the Premiership season progresses, both teams will face different challenges, but on this evidence, Rangers look ready for whatever comes next.