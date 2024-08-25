Parlour: Everton Face Tough Decision Over Star Striker’s Future

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin Dilemma: Ray Parlour Weighs In

Everton find themselves in a precarious situation with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as his contract nears its end. According to former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, the Toffees could be facing a significant decision on the future of their striker. Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast on 23 August, Parlour highlighted the potential panic that can set in for clubs when a key player enters the final year of their contract, making the prospect of a free transfer exit a looming disaster.

Everton’s Contractual Conundrum

Calvert-Lewin’s situation is far from unique in football. Parlour pointed out that Everton must act swiftly if they want to avoid losing the striker for nothing next summer. “Well the problem is, he’s only got a year left on his contract. A lot of clubs now they panic, they really do because they can’t afford to have a player walk out on a free transfer,” Parlour explained. This scenario mirrors that of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is also in a contractual standoff with his club.

For Everton, this means deciding whether to cash in on Calvert-Lewin while they still can. “If you can get £40-50 million for a player, as a club you’ve got to take it as a business model,” Parlour added. The risk of injury further complicates matters, with the former England international noting that should Calvert-Lewin suffer another setback, the club could face an “absolute disaster.”

The Newcastle Saga and Beyond

Despite these concerns, Everton remain hesitant to part ways with their number nine. A proposed move to Newcastle United earlier this summer almost came to fruition before falling through, leaving Calvert-Lewin to start the season at Goodison Park. His injury record, however, continues to cast a shadow over his future, even as interest in the 27-year-old persists.

As the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, Everton’s stance on Calvert-Lewin could be tested further. With the departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, the Toffees have already shown they are willing to sell key players if the price is right. Jarrad Branthwaite’s situation with Manchester United may be another point of contention, but the club seems more in control of his future than Calvert-Lewin’s.

Dyche’s Dilemma

For manager Sean Dyche, the decision over Calvert-Lewin’s future could define Everton’s season. Should they sell now and reinvest in the squad, or risk keeping a player who might leave for free next year? It’s a difficult balance between the financial realities of modern football and the on-field impact of losing one of their most experienced players.

Ultimately, Everton’s handling of Calvert-Lewin’s situation will be closely watched. With just days left in the transfer window, the pressure is on to make the right call for both the club’s immediate future and their long-term stability.