Report: Juventus Chase Loan Deal For Man Utd Winger

Juventus Eye Triple Transfer Boost with Gonzalez, Conceiçao, and Sancho in Their Sights

As the summer transfer window approaches its final days, Juventus are making significant moves to bolster their squad. Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s technical director, is reportedly targeting three high-profile wingers to enhance the options available to manager Thiago Motta. According to Gazzetta, Juventus are pursuing Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina, Francisco Conceiçao from Porto, and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

Gonzalez Transfer Saga Nearing Conclusion

The primary focus for Juventus remains the acquisition of Nicolas Gonzalez. The Argentine winger has been a key target for some time, with negotiations between Juventus and Fiorentina ongoing. The latest offer from Juventus reportedly stands at €32 million guaranteed, with an additional €2 million in easy bonuses and €4 million linked to performance objectives. Fiorentina, however, are holding out for €40 million and have already rejected an earlier offer of €32 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Despite the standoff, there is optimism that a deal will be reached, particularly as Gonzalez himself has expressed a desire to join Juventus, rejecting other offers in the process. Giuntoli is keen to finalise the transfer before the weekend or early next week, although the timeframe is tight. Should the deal go through, Gonzalez would provide a significant boost to Juventus’ attacking options, adding depth and versatility to their frontline.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also working on the potential departure of Filip Kostic to Fiorentina. Although not directly related to the Gonzalez deal, Kostic’s move could help smooth the negotiations. The Serbian winger is reportedly taking his time to assess the opportunity, but Fiorentina are interested in acquiring him on loan, which would also free up space in Juventus’ squad.

Conceiçao and Mendes’ Influence

While the Gonzalez transfer dominates the headlines, Juventus are also exploring the possibility of signing Francisco Conceiçao from Porto. The son of former Inter player Sergio Conceiçao, Francisco has attracted attention due to his exclusion from Porto’s matchday squad against Rio Ave, despite training regularly with the team.

According to Gazzetta, Porto’s decision to leave Conceiçao out of the squad has fuelled speculation that a transfer is imminent. Porto’s assistant coach, Vítor Bruno, acknowledged the rumours in a press conference, stating, “Juventus have made some inquiries; it could be a possibility.”

The negotiations for Conceiçao are complicated by the involvement of his agent, Jorge Mendes, who is known for orchestrating high-profile transfers. Juventus are keen to secure the winger on a loan deal with an option to buy, while Porto are pushing for a permanent transfer or at least a mandatory purchase clause. The two clubs are yet to agree on the terms, but Juventus remain hopeful of striking a deal before the window closes.

In preparation for Conceiçao’s potential departure, Porto have already moved to strengthen their attack, securing the signing of Omorodion from Atletico Madrid and closing in on a loan deal for Fabio Vieira from Arsenal. These moves suggest that Porto are preparing for life without Conceiçao, increasing the likelihood of his transfer to Juventus.

Sancho’s Potential Move Hinges on Wage Contribution

Another intriguing development involves Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with a move to Juventus. The England international has struggled for playing time at Manchester United and was notably left out of the squad for their Premier League opener. With his future at Old Trafford uncertain, Juventus have reportedly reignited their interest in the winger, having previously courted him in January.

Talks between Juventus and Sancho’s representatives have intensified in recent days, and there is a strong mutual interest in a potential deal. However, the financial aspects of the transfer pose a challenge. Sancho’s wages are substantial, and Juventus would require Manchester United to cover a portion of his salary for the deal to be viable.

As Gazzetta highlights, the possibility of signing both Gonzalez and Sancho depends on Juventus’ ability to offload Federico Chiesa. The Italian winger has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and Juventus are hoping to secure €12-15 million from his sale. Chiesa’s departure would not only generate funds but also free up €6 million in salary, making room for the potential arrivals of Gonzalez, Conceiçao, and Sancho.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Sancho’s struggles at Old Trafford have been well-documented, and a move to Serie A could provide him with the fresh start he desperately needs. Seeing Sancho flourish at a club like Juventus, under a different system, could help him regain the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

However, there is also a sense of frustration among the United faithful. Sancho’s signing was supposed to signal a new era at Old Trafford, with the club finally landing a top-tier winger after years of speculation. His inconsistency and lack of impact so far have been disappointing, but many supporters still believe he has the potential to turn things around in the Premier League. Letting him go, even on a loan, might feel like giving up too soon.

Moreover, the financial aspect of the deal raises concerns. If Manchester United are indeed subsidising his wages, fans will question why the club is investing in other high-profile signings while offloading one of their biggest recent investments. Ultimately, United fans will be watching closely to see how this move pans out, hoping that the club’s decision-making aligns with long-term success.