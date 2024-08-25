Eddie Howe Speaks on Midfielder’s Return to Form Amidst Transfer Speculation

Gordon’s Newcastle Journey: Battling Through Transfer Rumours and On-Field Challenges

Anthony Gordon’s Return to Form Amidst Liverpool Links

Anthony Gordon is once again “in a good place” following a tumultuous period where he was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Despite the speculation, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been cautious about providing any guarantees regarding the future of his star players.

During Newcastle’s frantic effort to raise funds earlier in the summer, Gordon was reportedly offered to Liverpool. The Merseyside club showed interest in the £70 million-rated winger, but ultimately, Gordon, alongside key players like Alexander Isak and new captain Bruno Guimaraes, remained at St James’ Park. Howe is determined to keep it that way, at least for the foreseeable future.

A Test of Commitment and Performance

Gordon’s dedication came under the microscope during Newcastle’s recent match, where fans closely observed his every move. Their concerns were swiftly alleviated as Gordon delivered a tenacious performance, especially during a challenging period where the team was reduced to ten men. His defensive contributions showcased his commitment to the Magpies, quelling any doubts about his focus amidst transfer rumours.

Looking ahead, Gordon is set to start against Bournemouth this weekend. When asked about the potential impact of the summer transfer saga on the player, Howe remained positive: “I’ve seen Anthony come back in a good place. Especially this past week, he had a really short training period before that first game.”

Howe further emphasised Gordon’s significance to the team, stating, “We put him in as he’s a difference maker, it takes the younger players less time to get up to speed but I think this week he has looked back to his best.”

The Summer of Learning for Gordon

Reflecting on Gordon’s summer, which included a stint with the England squad at the Euros, Howe provided a balanced view. “I don’t know. I think that there’s two ways to look at that. The Euros will have been an incredible experience for him. The first time that he will have been with England for any length of time and I’m sure he’ll have learned, seen and experienced a lot from that.”

The experience, though not the fairytale ending many hope for, is one Howe believes will be invaluable to Gordon moving forward. “Sometimes, we all have this vision of the fairytale ending, you go in and help your country win the tournament, but life is rarely like that. Anthony will have seen a lot and hopefully use that for next time that he’s involved.”

Newcastle’s Transfer Woes: Howe’s Perspective

Newcastle’s opening-day victory against Southampton, achieved with ten men, featured a battling display from Gordon. However, as the transfer window draws to a close, Howe remains pragmatic about the situation regarding his top players. While the club is intent on retaining its stars, Howe refrains from making absolute promises.

“I have been in the game too long to make those statements. What I will say is from my part and the club’s part we will do everything we can to keep our best players but I am not a fortune teller,” Howe admitted.

In today’s footballing world, speculation and transfer rumours are par for the course, and Howe acknowledges the challenges this brings. “As managers, we learn to live with it in this world because we have to. But it’s not ideal, there is a lot going on. Nowadays, if you put every player into your phone they have probably been linked to other clubs and 99 per cent of it is nonsense.”

Ultimately, the focus for Gordon and Newcastle is clear: block out the noise and keep delivering on the pitch. If the team and its players can maintain their focus, the Magpies will be in a strong position as they navigate the season ahead.