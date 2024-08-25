Ornstein: €30m Deal Agreed – Man United and Napoli Finalise Midfield Transfer

Napoli Reach Agreement for Scott McTominay with Manchester United

In a significant development, Napoli have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Scott McTominay. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, the deal hinges on the satisfaction of all parties concerning the player’s terms. The agreed fee is approximately €30 million (£25.4m; $33.6m), with United securing a share of any future sale by the Italian club. This agreement marks a key financial decision for United, with McTominay’s sale representing ‘pure profit,’ crucial for meeting Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

McTominay’s Value to United

McTominay, an academy graduate, is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, with an option for a 12-month extension. His contribution on the pitch, particularly during the 2023-24 season, has been noteworthy. Scoring 10 goals in 43 appearances, McTominay demonstrated his growth as a reliable midfielder. Additionally, his performances for Scotland have been impressive, netting eight goals since March 2023.

United’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte as a replacement underscores their strategic planning. McTominay’s sale would facilitate this acquisition, reinforcing United’s midfield options as they look to bolster their squad.

🚨 EXCL: Napoli agree deal with Man Utd for Scott McTominay. Subject to all parties being satisfied on player terms. ~€30m + % of future sale. Important for #MUFC FFP compliance. Manuel Ugarte potential signing would be aided by 27yo’s exit @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/geo7ByDOn2 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 25, 2024

Napoli’s Ambitions

Napoli’s intent to secure McTominay reflects their broader ambitions. Giovanni Manna, Napoli’s sporting director, has been actively engaged in negotiations across London and Manchester. Alongside McTominay, Napoli is eyeing other Premier League talents, such as Romelu Lukaku and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour. This reinforces the Serie A champions’ determination to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Failed Fulham Bid

Earlier reports from The Athletic mentioned Fulham’s £20m bid for McTominay, an offer that fell short of United’s valuation. With Fulham moving on to sign Sander Berge from Burnley, the door opened for Napoli to advance their interest in the Scotland international.

In conclusion, McTominay’s potential move to Napoli appears to be a calculated decision from all parties involved. For Manchester United, the sale offers financial flexibility and a chance to reinvest in the squad, while Napoli gain a proven midfielder to bolster their ambitions.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This transfer news is a mix of emotions. On one hand, Scott McTominay’s departure will be felt by those who appreciate his rise through the ranks at Old Trafford. He embodies the spirit of the club with his commitment and tenacity on the pitch. His improvement in goal-scoring, particularly for Scotland, highlights his evolution as a player who can impact games in multiple ways.

However, from a pragmatic standpoint, this deal makes sense. United’s midfield has long needed an overhaul, and if McTominay’s sale paves the way for a quality replacement like Manuel Ugarte, it’s a positive move. The prospect of bolstering the squad with a more dynamic midfielder, capable of driving the team forward, is something fans have been clamouring for.

Financially, this is a win-win for United. McTominay’s sale as ‘pure profit’ is advantageous, especially given the ongoing scrutiny of financial regulations. Moreover, securing a sell-on clause ensures the club remains invested in McTominay’s future success, even if it’s from afar.

For Napoli, the signing of McTominay could prove to be a shrewd piece of business. They gain a player with Premier League and international experience, someone who can add steel to their midfield. From a United fan’s perspective, it’s a deal that offers potential on both sides – a respectful farewell to a club stalwart and a step towards future success.